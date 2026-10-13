Early Week 6 NFL Odds for Huge Panther-Eagles Matchup Revealed

The Carolina Panthers are heading on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles again. They last did so in 2024, when Bryce Young was first starting to break out and the Eagles were on their way to a Super Bowl title.

A Xavier Legette drop stood between Carolina and a shocking upset. Now, the two teams are in very different states. The Panthers are well-rested after their bye. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be traveling back from London amid heartbreak after a stunning last-second collapse.

The two teams seem to be in very different situations than one another, and this week marks one of the biggest rest advantages any NFL team will have over its opponent. Will the Panthers win? The odds don't think so.

Eagles vs. Panthers odds revealed

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales celebrates after a win against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers open as road underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are -102 on the moneyline on DraftKings, with the Eagles sitting at -118, so it's not as if there's a huge gap between these two teams.

The spread is a minuscule 1.5 points. The Panthers are -115 to cover, while the Eagles are -105 to do the same. Vegas expects a very tight game between these two playoff hopefuls.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points. The over is -105, and the under is -115. Based on all this information, the final score is expected to be somewhere in the ballpark of 22-20 for the Eagles. Regardless, it is expected to be close.

This is somewhat surprising. It is always difficult to be road favorites against any NFL team, but the Panthers are coming off a huge upset victory and are as well-rested as you can be.

They're likely to get Jalen Coker, Monroe Freeling, and Jaelan Phillips back. They're still without Jonathon Brooks, Xavier Legette, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson, but they're going to be healthier than when they beat a better team, the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles are also traveling a long way after losing a game in which they scored a go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left. It's as defeated as a team can possibly be, but the odds don't believe it will make that much of a difference.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, the Eagles' offense isn't built to take advantage of Carolina's weaknesses like Detroit's was, and even then, the Panthers got numerous key stops. Home-field advantage appears to be doing a lot for the Eagles in this week's odds.

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