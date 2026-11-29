The Carolina Panthers are about to play the most important game of the season. It's one of three remaining divisional matchups, and it's against the one team they didn't beat the first time around. It could be massively consequential to the NFC South race, particularly if the Panthers lose.

We'd all, the team included, prefer not to go down that road. A win here would put the Panthers firmly in control of the NFC South. A loss would keep things painfully tight among the four teams.

Obviously, Bryce Young, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Tetairoa McMillan, Chuba Hubbard, and the other stars will be important. But to get a monumental divisional win on the road in a house of horrors vs. a team that crushed them a few weeks ago, the Panthers will need some help.

These players might fly under the radar, but they will be crucial on Monday.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brycen Tremayne | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have been really critical of Xavier Legette over the years, but we are even confounded by the Panthers' usage of him. He's healthy and playing, but he has run approximately two routes in the two games since his activation.

That cannot continue on Monday. Last time the Bucs took on the Panthers, they flipped and went man-heavy on defense. It confused the Panthers and thwarted their offense. Assuming they try it again, Legette's ability to take the top off the defense to open things up for Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker will be vital.

Lee Hunter

In the entire NFL, Lee Hunter has the second-highest run-stop rate. He's an effective run defender. If you recall, the Buccaneers put up over 250 rushing yards on the Panthers last time around. Hunter played 34 snaps last time, a decent output for the rookie.

He has since really come into his own and is a weapon Todd Wash loves deploying. He should be on the field a whole lot more in order to slow down Bucky Irving and this dominant Bucs' rushing attack if the Panthers want to stay in the game.

Mike Jackson

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) attempts to block Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weirdly enough, Mike Jackson's going to be crucial for the same defense. He's not really known as a run defender, but the Buccaneers ran at the edges (with Jaelan Phillips out) in order to get to the second level against the Panthers' backup cornerbacks.

Akayleb Evans and Will Lee got abused by the running backs, failing to tackle them routinely. Lee's playing a lot better now, but Jackson is the newcomer to the mix. With Phillips back and Jackson hopefully being a better tackler than Evans, the Bucs' plan from last time won't be as effective.

Robert Hunt

On a few critical plays, Robert Hunt was beaten badly up front, leading to sacks, turnovers, and points for the Buccaneers. If Bryce Young is going to be able to have more success this time, Hunt has to be better at keeping the pocket intact.

Plus, the Panthers will probably want to rely on Chuba Hubbard as much as possible. Hunt will be instrumental in paving the way for Hubbard, too. Fortunately, the much-maligned lineman has been much better as of late.

Tommy Tremble/Mitchell Evans

Rasheed Walker struggled badly against YaYa Diaby, who had three sacks, last time against the Buccaneers. Unfortunately, he's the same player, and the Bucs will undoubtedly try to abuse that matchup again.

So, what can the Panthers do? Help Walker out with a tight end. Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans are both good blockers, so the Panthers will need a lot of help chipping or just straight-up blocking alongside Walker to slow the pass rush.