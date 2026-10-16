Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 6: Bryce Young, Jalen Coker

Back on the road, the Carolina Panthers return to action in Week 6 of the NFL season. Carolina travels to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a 1:00 PM ET kickoff on CBS.

As Week 6 begins, millions across the country are setting their fantasy football lineups and may need to navigate players who are unavailable due to the Week 6 bye week or injuries.

Panthers at Eagles has become a sneaky fantasy game to watch. Carolina is coming off its best performance of the season, with a 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions. Now coming off a bye and getting healthier in the receiver room, theres potential for another great offensive showing out of the Panthers.

Before Week 4, Bryce Young's top target was Jalen Coker, who led the team in both targets and receiving yards.

With Coker back now after missing Week 4 with a minor quad injury, Carolina's passing game is more dynamic, but does that make both Young and Coker automatic fantasy starts? Here's start or sit for Bryce Young and Jalen Coker.

Bryce Young: START

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The Eagles are a slightly below-average defense against QBs in fantasy football, surrendering 18-22 points per game depending on league format.

Bryce Young is currently a top-seven QB in fantasy football, and led the NFL in passing yards prior to the Week 5 bye.

Outside of Josh Allen and Brock Purdy, Young is as viable a starter as any QB in the league, especially with downslides in production for guys like Tyler Shough and Bo Nix having downslides in production.

Young has thrown for under 300 yards once in four games; don't overthink it if Young is available.

Jalen Coker: START

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Before leaving the Week 3 game against the Browns, Coker hadn't scored fewer than 14 points in either of the two full games he played. Coker was WR1 in Week 1, posting over 35 fantasy points against the Chicago Bears.

According to Matt Okada of NFL.com, Philadelphia's defense has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers since Week 3, totaling 134.4 points.

Against a defense that's been so abysmal against wide receivers, Panthers OC Brad Idzik will dial up downfield routes to set the offense up for explosive plays.

Coming off injury and the sharing of targets with Tetairoa McMillan, there should be room for both to thrive. Coker has already proven he can be the lead receiver when both are on the field.

It's a no-brainer start; Coker is a high-end flex and low-end WR2 this week.