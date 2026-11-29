With the Carolina Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, it's time to make our verdicts for fantasy football start or sit decisions with quarterback Bryce Young, running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Young bounced back last week after a rough game against the New Orleans Saints by throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns to one pick against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hubbard kept chugging right along with his latest elite outing with 120 yards and two scores, but Coker continues to disappoint after he only musted up four catches for 47 yards.

Now, here's what we're doing with those three players in fantasy football for Week 12.

Jalen Coker start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker put up his best game since Week 6 last week, but the issue is he still wasn't very productive with just 8.7 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Coker hasn't been able to recapture the glory of his first four games, when he ranked as WR12 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros.

Since then, Coker ranks as WR85 overall in fantasy points per contest, which leaves him well off the starting map.

This week, Coker faces a Buccaneers defense ceding the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts, per CBS Sports, which is another reason why we're not starting him.

Verdict: Sit

Bryce Young start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his receivers haven't done much of late, Young continues to be fairly productive, with the Panthers quarterback ranking as QB14 overall in fantasy points per game.

That makes Young a viable starter in 12-team leagues, but you're making the final call on whether or not to deploy him based on matchup.

In this instance, it's not a good one, as the Buccaneers are permitting the sixth-fewest fantasy points per contest to quarterbacks.

Young is a borderline no-go for us on Monday night.

Verdict: Sit

Chuba Hubbard start-or-sit advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard has been the lone consistent producer among Panthers players in fantasy football. In fact, he has been elite, with the Carolina back ranking as RB4 overall in points per game.

The Buccaneers have actually been very stingy against opposing backs in fantasy, with Tampa Bay giving up just the second-fewest fantasy points per contest to the position this season.

That said, Hubbard has simply been too good to sit, so he should be in lineups each and every week, regardless of matchup.

Verdict: Start