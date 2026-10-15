Week 6 Fantasy Projections for Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Chuba Hubbard & More

Fresh off the bye week, the Carolina Panthers are back in action on Sunday to face arguably their toughest road test yet: the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are just 2-3 and have lost three straight, but Lincoln Financial Field remains a tough place to play.

From a fantasy football perspective, the Panthers have been more productive than many would have expected. Bryce Young leads the league in passing yards, and Chuba Hubbard seems to be finding his 2024 form again.

Ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Eagles, Carolina should feature at least three must-starts, but it's not just Young, Hubbard, and Tetairoa McMillan to look to. Here are the Week 6 fantasy projections for those three, and more Panthers players.

Bryce Young

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Bryce Young has been on a heater this season. In four games, Young has posted under 20 fantasy points in only one. This week, Young faces an Eagles defense ranked 20th against opposing QBs.

Chicago's third-string QB, Case Keenum, lit up this Eagles defense. So Young, playing the way he has, should be able to be productive. Jalen Coker returns this week, giving Young another top target to throw to.

Philadelphia's defense hasn't been good enough to pivot away from Young in this spot, barring a drastic regression in performance, this is a safe play at QB.

Projection: 19.6 points

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker

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Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker see a favorable matchup this weekend, playing the Eagles defense that ranks 28th against wide receivers in fantasy.

McMillan is coming off his best game of the season, catching 14 passes for 192 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Don't expect that type of production now that Coker is back, because McMillan just won't see that many targets every week.

As for Coker, he returns from a minor quad injury that sidelined him for Week 4 vs. the Lions. Before the injury, Coker led Carolina in receiving yards and targets. Now back healthy, Coker will cancel out some of McMillan's target share.

Even after McMillan's stellar Week 4, with Coker back, the targets shouldn't differ much. Both receivers should perform well and collectively take advantage of a good matchup.

Tetairoa McMillan Projection: 18.3 points

Jalen Coker projection: 16.0 points

Chuba Hubbard

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Hubbard has as high a floor as any RB in the league in fantasy. In four games, Hubbard hasn't finished with fewer than 14 points and has posted over 23 points twice.

The Eagles are a middle-of-the-pack defense against running backs in fantasy, ranking 16th in the NFL. Overall, Philadelphia's defense has been awful in fantasy, ranking 28th in the NFL.

Hubbard should be able to post another week of double-digit production, and if he gets involved in the passing game, then that number will be higher.

Projection: 16.4 points