I thought I had pretty much said everything I needed to say about Tetairoa McMillan after what he did against Detroit. When a guy catches 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, there really isn't much left to add.

Then I started looking through PFF's latest wide receiver rankings, and one number got my attention. McMillan has had 26 catchable passes thrown his way this season, and he's caught every single one.

I know what some people are probably thinking. He's a wide receiver; isn't that what he's supposed to do? Sure, but going four games without dropping a single catchable pass is still pretty impressive, especially with how much Bryce Young has been looking his way.

There's more to it than just the catches, too. McMillan has 385 receiving yards through four games and is averaging 2.35 yards per route run, which ranks 12th among NFL receivers, according to PFF. They also have him ranked as the No. 8 receiver in football right now.

I expected McMillan to be good this season. I'm just not sure I expected us to already be having this conversation four games in.

How Much Better Can McMillan Get?

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) carries the ball after a reception defended by Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's what I'm starting to wonder about with McMillan. He had 1,014 receiving yards as a rookie, so we already knew Carolina had something. I thought another step forward this season probably meant establishing himself as one of the better young receivers in the league.

He might already be past that.

PFF had McMillan ranked No. 23 among NFL receivers before the season. Now he's eighth, and obviously the Detroit game had a lot to do with that jump. But I don't think you can look at 26 catches on 26 catchable passes and say this is all about one huge game.

That's probably what I like most about that stat. The 192 yards against Detroit are going to get your attention, and they should, but 26-for-26 tells you something else. Young has given McMillan plenty of chances through four games, and McMillan hasn't wasted them.

We've talked a lot about how different Young has looked through the first four games, and he deserves that. But I also don't think it's a coincidence that his jump is happening while McMillan is making one of his own. It has to make Young's job a little easier when he knows that if he gives McMillan a chance, chances are he's coming down with it.

There are still 13 games left, so I'm not ready to start putting McMillan in the same group as the very best receivers in football. I do think we're getting closer to having that conversation, though, and I probably wouldn't have said that before the season.

I came into the year thinking McMillan could become one of the better young receivers in the NFL.

Four games later, I'm starting to wonder if I set the bar too low.