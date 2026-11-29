The Panthers have several players that can be of interest to fantasy players for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers players to watch in Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed below. The SportsLine projection for the game gives fantasy players another look at what to expect from the Panthers’ key players.

Bryce Young Is a Risky Fantasy Option Against Tampa Bay

According to SportsLine, the Panthers QB is projected to score 18.44 points in Monday night’s game. Young is projected to pass for 239 yards, 1.5 touchdowns and 0.9 interceptions in the game against the Buccaneers.

As with most players, there are also reasons to be cautious about Young’s potential to produce in this matchup. Tampa Bay did a number on the Panthers’ quarterback in the previous meeting, recording five sacks and forcing two interceptions as well as a fumble.

Fantasy Life’s analysis of Week 12 matchups includes the warning for single QB leagues to avoid starting Young against defenses that can put the heat on him via the blitz. This will be another difficult matchup for the Panthers’ signal caller.

Chuba Hubbard Has the Best Opportunity to Deliver

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard is projected to score 12.93 points on 16.5 carries for 64 yards and 0.6 touchdowns.

Hubbard is arguably the most reliable option on the Panthers offense right now. His projected output is more than enough to be a top fantasy option, even against a tough Buccaneers defense that can make life hard for the running game.

Hubbard is listed as the RB13 on the half-PPR rankings for Week 12, according to Fantasy Life. He should be in your lineups for this game.

Tetairoa McMillan Could Be Worth the Risk

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan is projected to score 8.37 fantasy points including 5 catches for 65 yards and 0.33 touchdowns.

The young receiver has plenty of upside to exceed his projections, but fantasy managers must keep a close eye on his health. McMillan was limited in Friday’s practice with a foot injury, but he has no game designation and is expected to play Monday night.

Jalen Coker is another receiving option worth watching. SportsLine projects him to finish with 6.09 fantasy points, including 3.7 receptions for 46 yards. However, his questionable status with a quadriceps injury makes him a player fantasy managers should monitor before kickoff.

Panthers Fantasy Football Projections Against Tampa Bay

See the projections for Carolina’s key offensive players for Monday night’s game below.

Bryce Young: 18.44 fantasy points

Chuba Hubbard: 12.93 fantasy points

Tetairoa McMillan: 8.37 fantasy points

Jalen Coker: 6.09 fantasy points

Darren Waller: 5.48 fantasy points

While Hubbard looks to be the most reliable option for the Panthers on Monday night, Young will be facing a tough Buccaneers pass rush. McMillan is a player with the potential to have a big night, but fantasy owners will need to keep an eye on his status leading up to kickoff.

Carolina has several players that can contribute to your fantasy team. Deciding who to start will be the key to success in Week 12.