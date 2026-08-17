The Good and Not So Good From Monday's Panthers Practice: Bryce Young Returns to Form

On a sweltering day in Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers had another practice session after a frustrating performance in the first real preseason game of the year. They were handled easily by the Buffalo Bills.

As such, it's important to note how the team responded, so takeaways from a practice like this, in the blistering heat, no less, is helpful for seeing where they are and where they can go. Losses happen. Bad performances happen. But what happened at practice?

Good: Bryce Young bounced back

Beautiful deep over the shoulder toss from Young to McMillaj down the left sideline #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 17, 2026

The narrative may be forming that Bryce Young's 2026 excellence is reserved for training camp and practice. Today did nothing to dispel the notion that he's been good in practice and not good on the field, but you always prefer a QB to bounce back from a rough preseason game with a good practice. Young did just that.

Not so good: Pass coverage woes

Some #Panthers 11s highlights:



—Looked like two coverage sacks with Bryce Young in as QB (though he finished each rep with a pass)

—Chandler Zavala taking reps at center; Nick Samac working at guard with the second team

—Kyle Trask beautiful TD pass to Casey Washington — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 17, 2026

On Saturday, the Panthers left countless Bills wide receivers wide open. That coverage lapse didn't end at practice, though. While Alex Zietlow reports that there may have been two coverage sacks, the secondary couldn't finish the play. They also got beat by Kyle Trask for a touchdown pass, which isn't ideal.

Good: Darren Waller finally arrives

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) runs out for player introductions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Panthers need help on offense. That help may be in the form of tight end Darren Waller, who finally officially signed. He was at practice today, and everything he does from here on out is vital to his chances of making the final 53-man roster. Thus, everything he does is vital to this offense's success, as he represents a potentially massive upgrade.

Not so good: Xavier Legette relapse

Xavier Legette had a pass bounce off of him in team. Robert Rochell nearly intercepted. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 17, 2026

Xavier Legette has, by all accounts, had a really strong training camp. The battle between him and Chris Brazzell was shaping up to be something. Regardless, Legette hasn't turned it off with Brazzell out, but he did relapse into old habits today and struggled to catch the ball. That has always been a pretty big bugaboo, but he's been better at it this training camp.

Good: Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan didn't get much of a chance to make his mark in the preseason game, but he continued to show out in practice. He was excellent in 11-on-11 drills, and his individual work was nearly impossible to guard. McMillan's year-two leap continues to look quite likely. The Panthers' defense has had a time trying to guard him all offseason, including today.