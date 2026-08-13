The Good and Not So Good from Thursday's Panthers Camp: Xavier Legette's Awareness
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The Carolina Panthers wrapped another practice, this time for the final time before they take the field on Saturday for the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Here's what we learned from a truncated but important session.
Good: Xavier Legette's awareness
A couple of viral clips from training camp have belied what Xavier Legette did on Thursday: made a catch along the sideline and got his feet down. Many times, the third-year WR has failed to do that, and it's frustrated fans. If he knew where the sidelines were, he'd be much better. Well, he might've figured it out.
Not so good: RB room status
The Panthers are playing their first real preseason game this weekend, but they will be without Chuba Hubbard. He's week-to-week and should be back by Week 1. For now, though it's an injury-prone Jonathon Brooks, who shouldn't see too much action, and a host of fringe roster candidates. It's not exactly ideal.
Good: Tight end usage
The Panthers signed Darren Waller late last night, and it may have sparked some growth in the three currently fighting for depth chart spots. Ja'Tavion Sanders looked better, and all of the tight ends on the roster were used a lot more. Maybe the position is finally turning a corner, and all it took was some veteran competition.
Not so good: LB competition
When asked, Trevin Wallace didn't have much to say about his LB2 competition with Claudin Cherilus, missing a chance to convince himself and everyone that he deserves the spot. Then, Cherilus had a mediocre practice and struggled in coverage. It's not good for anyone if they both struggle.
Good: Bryce Young bounced back
Bryce Young unfortunately went viral yesterday for a badly missed throw in one-on-one drills. Misses happen, but not that bad against the air with an open receiver. His team session was better, but not great. On Thursday, though, he was back to dicing up the defense like he has been for most of the traning camp period.
Good: Jimmy Horn Jr. finds a role
The Panthers want Jimmy Horn Jr. to be a useful part of their offense. So far, he hasn't really found a good role that fits him other than the gadget player he was in 2025, but that won't stick. He might've found the role, though, on Thursday. Horn wasn't featured, but his route-running was crisp and effective, and he might have worked his way into a decoy sort of role to help open up the offense.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.