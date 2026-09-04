Grading Carolina Panthers’ Final Roster After Surprise Cuts

Last week, the Carolina Panthers had to make their final decisions on who would and would not make the roster. There were some surprising inclusions and omissions on the final 53. So, how did they do?

Grading Panthers roster after final cuts

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) warms up before a preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers did a very good job this preseason assessing who should and shouldn't make the roster. There were some surprises, like cutting Isaiah Simmons, Ja'Seem Reed, and Trevin Wallace.

Those, we believe, are mistakes. The linebacker depth is not in good shape, and Reed might've been a better option than John Metchie III. Simmons is an outstanding special teamer, and he has played linebacker before and could probably take some snaps there in a pinch.

However, Carolina managed to retain two of those three, with Wallace being claimed by the New York Jets. Otherwise, they really managed the waivers and practice squad moves pretty well. Those players are at risk, but for now, they're still around.

Also, the Panthers kept several players who deserved spots but were still hard to justify: Bobby Okereke, Haynes King, AJ Dillon, and Darren Waller.

In the case of Dillon, he was so consistent all preseason and honestly looked like the best running back the Panthers had, but a fourth (or third since Trevor Etienne got hurt) RB is a tough sell.

Everyone else just didn't play enough. King missed the remainder of the preseason after the Hall of Fame Game. Waller practiced but never played. Okereke showed up right before cuts. Still, the Panthers need these players, and they found ways to keep them.

Grade: B+

Now, if we're just grading the roster as a whole, that's a different story. Making cuts is only based on who you have in the building, and the Panthers did a good job of managing the players they had available.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But there are still major holes on the roster. Wide receiver is still largely a black hole past Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Running back is a major question mark until proven otherwise. Tight end is obviously a hole, too.

We like having Haynes King around, but we also have to be honest that a Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, and King QB room isn't exactly fearsome. On defense, we're relying a lot on a free agent (Okereke) who sat on the market for months. Nick Scott is probably still a starter, and that's not good.

So, the overall roster grade is probably around a C-. The coaching staff and some players have their work cut out for them.