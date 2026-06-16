How Bryce Young Has Completely Turned Tables on C.J. Stroud Debate

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, there was plenty of debate on which quarterback should go first: former Heisman winner Bryce Young or former Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud. Bryce Young ended up being selected with the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, while C.J. Stroud went second overall to the Houston Texans.

Since both QBs have been drafted, C.J Stroud has been widely viewed as the better QB because of a stellar rookie campaign and then two mediocre seasons that still led to Playoff births for the Texans. The end of year three changed things, though.

NFL Analyst Claims C.J Stroud is On "Bust Alert"

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) greet on the field after the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan dropped his list of players who are on bust alert this upcoming season, and at the top of that list was Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud. This doesn't come as some huge surprise, especially after C.J Stroud is coming off two of the worst playoff performances in NFL history in back-to-back games.

Stroud, in the Texans' two playoff games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, threw two touchdown passes and five interceptions. Four of those interceptions took place in just the divisional round game against New England.

Not only were there interception issues, but fumble issues as well. Stroud fumbled the ball five times on top of the five interceptions throughout the postseason. Now, Stroud enters the 2026 season under immense pressure, with a contract extension on the line, much like Bryce Young's situation.

Bryce Young Not Listed as A Bust Candidate

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, on Tyler Sullivan's list, Bryce Young was nowhere to be found, which is notable because there are still some who view Young as a potential bust despite the gradual rise over the last two seasons. This signifies that there's more confidence in Bryce Young going forward than there is in C.J. Stroud, and rightfully so.

Bryce Young has only gotten better over the last two seasons, and while there could be some more consistency, Young has had much higher highs than Stroud. Bryce Young finished his third season in a narrow Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, Young was great, making timely plays, including a 16-yard rushing touchdown to get Carolina back in the game.

Young finished the game with 264 passing yards, and two touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground. His touchdown pass came at a crucial point in the game, giving the Panthers a lead with just over two minutes left in the game. Bryce Young has consistently delivered in crunch-time situations, and is seemingly trending upwards, which is the key difference between Young and Stroud.

The 2026 season will be telling. Stroud and Young both have seemingly better rosters around them than in 2025, but for right now, C.J. Stroud has some ground to cover in terms of the Bryce Young debate.