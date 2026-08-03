One Panthers Player May Have More at Stake Than Anyone Else in the NFL

It's August, and that means football is in the air, just weeks away now from the start of the NFL season, and all 32 teams are ramping up for the grind. Training camp always provides storylines both on and off the field, and there have been two defining themes throughout Carolina Panthers camp so far.

The first of those two themes has unfortunately been injuries, which have plagued the Panthers' roster on both sides of the ball. Nic Scourton at edge rusher was one of the most exciting talents on the roster, but now won't play a down this year with a torn ACL.

The same could be said for rookie WR Chris Brazzell II on offense, being a true downfield weapon that would open up this Carolina offense. After a torn LCL, his season is swept under the rug as well.

Despite two major injuries, there's still one looming storyline that trumps them all: Bryce Young, how much he can improve in year four, and the fear of what happens if he somehow regresses.

NFL Analyst Touts Bryce Young's Season Among the Most Impactful in the League

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Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport dropped his list of the most important contract decisions for all 32 NFL teams. Of course, the most prominent decision for Carolina is the one involving the former No. 1 pick. Young is on a contract year after the Panthers opted to exercise his fifth-year option rather than inking a long-term deal right now.

This puts a timer on Bryce Young's tenure as a Panther, and that timer can either run out in 2027, or Young can earn more time on that clock by improving once again individually and doing so while the Panthers compete in the NFC South.

Davenport went as far as to say, "There may not be a player in the NFL with more money on the line in 2026 than Young." The statement couldn't be more accurate; Young has never entered a football season on any level with more pressure than he does right now.

What Type Of Money is On the Line for Bryce Young

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Whether it's likely or not, there is a scenario in which the franchise QB could earn upwards of $50 million + annually if the season goes as well as Young intends it to. If Carolina wins the division again, Young increases his touchdown total to 30-35, and the touchdown-interception ratio improves, then there's zero chance the Panthers don't pay him.

It all sounds like a lot to ask given what Young has done so far in his career, but he's still the former No. 1 pick in the draft. Elite production is what's expected of a No. 1 pick. Just because the first three years have seen ups and downs doesn't mean the expectations should dip, and Young should be treated differently; it's time for Young to solidify himself.