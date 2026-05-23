How Panthers Can Establish Themselves as the Cream of the NFC South Crop

Over the last four weeks, the National Football League conducted its annual draft and announced its schedule for the 2026 season. Most teams are now in the midst of their OTAs as the pursuit for an appearance in Super Bowl LXI continues.

It’s been a very busy offseason for most clubs, especially those 10 franchises that will have new head coaches this upcoming season. One of those hires resides in the NFC South as the Atlanta Falcons replaced Raheem Morris with two-time NFL Coach of the Year sideline leader Kevin Stefanski—who was cut loose by the Browns.

Panthers may be ready to take another step forward

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Yep, plenty of changes. This week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report kept it short and sweet. He used one sentence to sum up every potential dream scenario for each of the 32 clubs in the NFL for the upcoming season. When it came to the reigning NFC South title holders, a very simple formula could propel Dave Canales’s Panthers to bigger and better things in 2026.

“Quarterback Bryce Young takes the next step alongside emerging star receiver Tetairoa McMillan,” stated Gagnon, “and a revamped defense becomes a tremendous asset as Carolina establishes itself as the long-term team to beat in this division.”

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft comes off his best season to date. While Young has certainly struggled with consistency, he has shown a knack for late-game heroics. The Panthers got a great debut campaign from McMillan, who led the team with 70 catches, 1,014 receiving yards, and seven touchdown grabs on the way to being named the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Carolina’s defense could be on the verge of a breakout season

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As for that revamped defensive unit, the new faces include edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles), and linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) via free agency, and rookies such as defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2-Texas Tech), cornerback Will Lee III (4-Texas A&M), safety Zakee Wheatley (5b-Penn State), and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (7-Miami, Ohio).

They are joining veterans such as former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown and 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton. The duo tied for the team lead with five sacks. two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and unsung veteran Mike Jackson make up one of the league’s best cornerback duos.

Dave Canales’s Panthers keep advancing the ball

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Keep in mind that the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons all finished 8-9 this past season, and the Saints brought up the rear at 6-11. Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver Mike Evans (49ers) and linebacker Lavonte David (retired), Stefanski must figure out his quarterback situation (Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa?) and the improving Saints are in the second year of the Kellen Moore Era.

There may not really be that big of a difference between the four teams (all finished 3-3 within the division in 2025), but the Panthers are a team that appears to the one on the upward trajectory.