Panthers Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Mandatory Minicamp

Although a winning campaign continues to elude the team, the Carolina Panthers are definitely a franchise on the rise. It wasn’t long ago that this franchise owned the worst record in the NFL, finishing 2-15 in 2023. Enter new head coach Dave Canales in 2024, and the club proceeded to drop seven of its first eight games under his command.

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However, led by suddenly-rejuvenated quarterback Bryce Young, the team won four of its final nine games that year and finished 5–12. This past season, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft would start all but one contest. All told, the Panthers would be one of three teams in the division to finish 8-9, and thanks to a combined 3-1 record vs. the rival Atlanta Falcons (2-0) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1), Carolina walked away with its first NFC South title since 2015.

The team made its first playoff appearance since 2017 and lost a 34-31 heartbreaker to the visiting Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round.

Just as was the case in his first two seasons in his role of president of football operations and general manager, Dan Morgan was aggressive in both free agency and the NFL draft this offseason. He signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) to lucrative deals.

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He alos inked tackle Rasheed Walker (Packers) and center Luke Fortner (Saints) to one-year contracts. Morgan supplemented those latter two moves by selecting University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round and Kansas State pivot Sam Hecht in the fifth round.

The the last time the Panthers won back to back NFC titles South titles was during the team’s three-year run from 2013–15. That last season resulted in an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Now the quest for a winning season and a return to the playoffs kicks off today when Canales gets a look at some of his newcomers.

Panthers Rookie Minicamp

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Carolina’s two-day rookie minicamp begins today. Morgan selected a total of seven players in April’s draft, and also added 10 undrafted free agents to the roster. Along with Freeling and Hecht, defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2-Texas Tech) and safety Zakee Wheatley (5b-Penn State) were two prospects who could push for starting jobs this year.

Panthers OTA Offseason Workouts

Later this month, the Panthers will have the first two of their four OTAs. They are slated for May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, and June 4.

Panthers Mandatory Minicamp

It’s a three-day event that runs from June 9-11, and the prelude to training camp in July.