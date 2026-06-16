How Potential Saints Alvin Kamara Trade Helps Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been a total menace to the Carolina Panthers over the years, but his ability to frustrate the Panthers might soon be coming to an end.

Kamara has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason after the Saints signed Travis Etienne to a big contract in free agency.

Adding fuel to the fire that Kamara could be moved, the Saints have not committed to the veteran running back being on the team in 2026.

"We'd like to go through that process certainly," head coach Kellen Moore said when asked if Kamara is part of the team's 2026 plans. "We know Alvin means a lot to us. We're three days in this thing. We've signed Travis, and we'll go through that process."

"We're just trying to see how he's going to fit on our roster," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said in May. "Obviously there's a resource management element to it."

To his credit, Kamara has not made a stink about any of this and has handled it like a true pro. In fact, he has even voiced support for the signing of Etienne, who is taking his lead role.

But that doesn't change the notion that a Kamara-Saints split feels almost inevitable at this point, and that would be great news for Carolina.

How Alvin Kamara trade benefits Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Panthers fans know just how dominant Kamara has been versus Carolina during his career.

In 14 games, Kamara has posted 922 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry), 454 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. That is a full season's worth of production in less than 17 games.

While Kamara might not be the player he once was after a down season in 2025, not having to deal with both Etienne and Kamara in the same backfield will still make life easier on Carolina.

Adding to that, the Saints might be the biggest threat to Carolina's hopes of repeating as NFC South champions after a late-season surge showed New Orleans is moving in the right direction with Tyler Shough under center.

Let's just hope the Saints don't send Kamara to the place most expect him to land, which is in Denver with former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Panthers have Denver on their schedule this coming season, and right before they square off against the Saints in Week 10.

Even still, facing Kamara with the Broncos once is better than seeing him twice against New Orleans, so there's that.