Panthers’ All-Time History Against All Teams on 2026 Schedule

The Carolina Panthers just wrapped up their 31st season in the National Football League. The team finished 8-9 and despite the losing record claimed its first division title since 2015 and first playoff appearance since 2017. Dave Canales’s club made a fine showing against the Rams in the wild card round in what proved to be a tough 34-31 home loss to Sean McVay’s club.

Now it’s time to look ahead to 2026. With the recent release of the schedule, the Panthers know when and what time (for the most part) they will be facing each of their 14 different opponents this season. Hence, here’s a look at each of those foes and how Carolina has fared against them historically.

Chicago Bears (Week 1)

These clubs will meet for the third time in four seasons, and it’s been all Bears as of late. Chicago has won four straight meetings dating back to 2017, and seven of the last eight encounters dating back to 2010. All told, the Bears own a 9-4 edge in the overall series standings. The clubs’ last meeting resulted in a 36-10 Bears’ win at Soldier Field in Week 5 of 2024.

Atlanta Falcons (Weeks 2 and 18)

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The first-ever regular-season game in Panthers’ history was a 23-20 overtime loss at Atlanta in Week 1 of 1995. The Falcons own a 12-game lead in the series standings (37-25), but Carolina has won the last three meetings—tied for their longest-such streak in the rivalry. In 2025, the Panthers swept the series for the first time since 2013. There was a 30-0 win at Charlotte in Week 3, and a 30-27 overtime victory in Week 11 at Atlanta.

Cleveland Browns (Week 3)

The current Browns entered the league in 1999, four years after the Panthers made their debut in 1995. Starting in ’99, Carolina won the first three meetings and still owns a 4-3 edge in the series standings. However, Cleveland has won the last two encounters—the last a 26-24 triumph in Charlotte in 2022. The Panthers will be traveling to Cleveland for the first time since dropping a 26-20 decision in 2018.

Detroit Lions (Week 4)

The Panthers will host Dan Campbell’s club on a Sunday evening, and have actually doubled up the Lions (8-4) in a series that dates back to 1999. That year, Detroit came away with a 24-9 victory at Charlotte and it remains the team’s lone road victory in the series. The Panthers have won the last six meetings in Carolina dating back to 2002. The Lions came away with a wild 42-24 win at Detroit in Week 5 of 2023 in the clubs’ last encounter.

Philadelphia Eagles (Week 6)

It was just two years ago (Week 14 of 2024) that the Panthers were in the City of Brotherly Love and quarterback Bryce Young and company came up just a bit short, 22-16, to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champions. While the Birds own the lead in the regular-season standings (9-4), the Panthers knocked off Andy Reid’s club, 14-3, at Philadelphia in the 2023 NFC title game in the lone playoff meeting between the clubs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Weeks 7 and 12)

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This past season in Week 16, the Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak in the series via a 23-20 home win. Two weeks later, the Buccaneers returned the favor on a Saturday afternoon at Tampa, 16-14. These clubs are separated by only one game in the series standings, with Carolina owning a 26-25 lead. The teams clash on a Monday night in Week 12 at Tampa, where the Panthers haven’t won since 2017 (the club’s last road win in the series came in London in 2019).

Green Bay Packers (Week 8)

Ryan Fitzgerald with a 49-yard game winner against the Packers! pic.twitter.com/B94AenuXeo — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 2, 2025

The 2025 Panthers put themselves on the map last season when they went to Lambeau Field in Week 9 and came away with a last-second 16-13 win over Matt LaFleur’s team. That snapped a three-game losing streak in this series which has been owned by Green Bay via a 12-7 overall record—which includes the Packers’ 30-13 win in the 1996 NFC title game at Lambeau Field. Including that contest, the Packers are 3-6 lifetime at Green Bay.

Denver Broncos (Week 9)

Obviously, the most notable meeting between these teams took place at Levi’s Stadium as Denver’s smothering defense keyed a 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50. Including that contest, the Panthers own a dismal 2-7 lifetime record in this interconference series. The Broncos are making their first appearance in Charlotte since a 23-10 loss in 2022. The teams have split their previous four meetings in Carolina. This will also mark the second time in three years the clubs will meeting as the Broncos came away with a 28-14 win at Denver in Week 8 of 2024.

New Orleans Saints (Weeks 10 and 14)

CHARLIE SMYTH POUR LE FIELD GOAL DE LA VICTOIRE FACE AUX PANTHERS !



OUI CHARLIE, OUI ! #Saints pic.twitter.com/W51pvkU7CM — Saints France / French Quarter Podcast (@SaintsFrance) December 15, 2025

Of Carolina’s three divisional rivals, this is the only NFC South foes that the Panthers have met in the postseason. In 2017, the Saints took three games from Ron Rivera’s club—including a 31-26 triumph at the Superdome in the wild card round. In 2025, New Orleans took a pair from the eventual division champions. There was a 17-7 win at Carolina in Week 10, and a 20-17 victory five weeks later at the Superdome. The Saints now own a 34-29 overall edge in the standings, and the Panthers are 1-5 in the club’s last six meetings dating back to 2023.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 11)

There are eerie similarities here to the Panthers’ series with the Browns, starting with the fact that Carolina owns a 4-3 edge and won the first three meetings. The Panthers are hosting this series for the first time since 2018 when they came away with a 36-21 victory. Baltimore won the last clash between the clubs, 13-3, at Baltimore in 2022. The Panthers own a 3-1 home mark in this setting dating back to the club’s first meeting in 1996.

Minnesota Vikings (Week 13)

It’s off to the Twin Cities for the first time since 2020, and the road has not been kind to the Panthers. Not only have the Vikings nearly doubled up Carolina in the win column via an 11-6 mark in this series, the Panthers are 3-7 lifetime as visitors in this setting. The Purple Gang has won the last three meetings between the clubs since ’20, knocking off the Panthers in Charlotte, 21-13, three years ago in the club’s last battle.

Cincinnati Bengals (Week 15)

For the second time in three years, this battle of cats will take place in Charlotte. In Week 4 of 2024, the Bengals came away with a 34-24 win. That victory led to Cincinnati taking a 4-3-1 lead in a series that began in 1999. The clubs will actually clash for the third time in five seasons on December 20.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 16)

These teams first met in 1996, a season which saw the second-year Panthers reach the NFC title game. Carolina came away with an 18-14 win for their only victory in this series. The Steelers have won the last seven encounters dating back to 1999, the last a lopsided 52-21 victory in 2018. The Panthers are 0-4 lifetime at Pittsburgh dating back to ’99, and been outscored a combined 139-58 in those setbacks.

Seattle Seahawks (Week 17)

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Talk about déjà vu? A season ago, the Panthers hosted the eventual Super Bowl LIX champions in Week 17. The Seahawks were very rude guests and punished Canales’s team, 27-10, limiting Carolina to a mere 139 yards of total offense. Including that victory and three playoff clashes, Seattle owns an impressive 12-5 overall record in a series that began in 2000. The ‘Hawks own a 6-3 lifetime road record in this series and have won three straight games at Charlotte.