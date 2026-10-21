The Panthers are 3-2, coming off a pretty impressive win in Philadelphia, and we're getting to that time of year when trade talk starts picking up. I'm not saying Carolina needs to start throwing draft picks around because it has won three games, but I'm definitely paying more attention when a name like Sauce Gardner comes up.

Evan Sidery pointed out that Indianapolis has several valuable pieces it could move if the Colts eventually decide it's time to reload. Gardner was one of the names he mentioned, along with Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Charvarius Ward, and Grover Stewart.

Before we go any further, nobody is reporting that Gardner is available. Nobody is reporting that the Panthers have called about him, either. Indianapolis may have absolutely no interest in trading him, especially after giving up so much to get him less than a year ago.

But the idea got me thinking. If things keep going bad in Indianapolis and the Colts eventually decide they're willing to move some of these guys, would I want Dan Morgan to call about Gardner?

Yeah, I would. The price is where this gets interesting.

I'd Call, but How Much Is Too Much?

We don't need to spend much time explaining why Carolina would want Gardner. He's 25, has already been a first-team All-Pro twice, and is one of the better corners in football. If he ever did become available, there would probably be a pretty long list of teams calling Indianapolis.

I also like that you're not talking about giving up a pick for somebody who might be gone after the season. Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension, so this would be a move for now and beyond.

Here's the problem. Indianapolis gave up two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell to get Gardner from the Jets last November. I don't expect the Colts to get all of that back if they ever decided to trade him, but after paying that kind of price, I can't see them being interested in giving him away, either.

That's why I'm calling if I'm Morgan, but I'm also going into the conversation knowing there's a point where I'm out.

I'm Not Giving Up a First-Round Pick

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) stiff arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know some people will disagree with me here. Gardner is exactly the kind of player who makes you think about giving up a first-round pick because he's young, proven, and already better than you're hoping most draft picks eventually become.

I'm still keeping the pick.

Carolina is 3-2, and I'm feeling a lot better about this team than I was a few weeks ago. But it's also been five games. I'm not ready to look at the Panthers and say they're one player away from making a serious run, and that's where I'd have a hard time giving up a first-rounder.

A second-round pick is where I'd start getting interested. Maybe Indianapolis wouldn't even consider it. Maybe it would take a second and something else. We really don't know because there's no indication right now that the Colts are trying to trade Gardner in the first place.

There's also his calf injury to check on. Gardner suffered a mild strain Sunday and is considered week-to-week. It doesn't sound like a long-term injury, but if I'm giving up a good draft pick and taking on that contract, I'm making sure everything checks out first.

Being 3-2 Changes This a Little

I probably wouldn't have been interested in this conversation a month ago. If the Panthers had stumbled out of the gate again, I'd be telling Morgan to keep the picks and keep building.

Instead, Carolina is 3-2 and just went into Philadelphia and won 25-14 despite committing 13 penalties for 149 yards. I had plenty to say about those penalties after the game, but the Panthers still found a way to leave with a win.

There are some things happening on offense that have me looking at this team a little differently, too. Bryce Young threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan combined for 183 receiving yards, Chuba Hubbard ran for 120, and the defense held Philadelphia to 222 total yards.

There was plenty I liked coming out of the bye, even if there were still a few things that drove me crazy. I'm not ready to call this team a contender yet, but I'm also not against Morgan looking around if there's a move that makes sense.

That's where I am with Gardner. There isn't a trade to make right now because we don't even know if Indianapolis wants to move him. But if that changes and the Colts decide they're willing to listen, I'm calling.

Just don't ask me for that first-round pick.