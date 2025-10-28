Insider hopes Bryce Young returns soon after Andy Dalton's meltdown
We are nearing the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and have already seen our share of quarterback changes around the league. Some of those are due to injury, others because of ineffectiveness.
Per usual, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report passed out grades when it came to QB play. When it came to Week 8, there were actually three signal-callers—all in their 10th year or beyond—who earned an “F” from the author: Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins (who started in place of Michael Penix Jr. vs. the Dolphins), Dallas’ Dak Prescott (who struggled in a loss to the Broncos at Denver), and Carolina’s Andy Dalton.
The latter filled in for Bryce Young, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Panthers’ Week 7 victory over the Jets. As for Dalton, the 15-year pro had numerous issues in the team’s 40-9 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“Andy Dalton didn't look anything like a quarterback with 168 games of starting experience entering Sunday's action,” stated Sobleski. “If someone had said he was playing in his very first game against the Bills, the explanation would have made sense. Dalton struggled to run the Panthers’ offense in every phase. To make matters worse, the 37-year-old veteran committed three turnovers, including two fumbles…”
Dalton finished the game having hit on 16-of-24 throws for 175 without a touchdown. Along with an interception and the aforementioned pair of lost fumbles, the veteran quarterback was sacked seven times in the 31-point loss.
“Bryce Young may be back as early as next weekend,” explained Sobleski. “The Panthers better hope so after seeing Dalton perform so poorly.”
Dave Canales’s club heads to Lambeau Field this weekend to face the talented Green Bay Packers. The Panthers can’t afford another quarterbacking performance like the one Dalton put on against the Bills.
