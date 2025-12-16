Analyst's Bryce Young statement is major indictment on Panthers organization

The Carolina Panthers got, at least in terms of underlying metrics and the film, a pretty good Bryce Young game on Sunday. The box score doesn't necessarily agree, as he only threw for 163 yards.

That total isn't ideal, even if it's been part of a fairly successful formula for the Panthers in 2025. Regardless, one analyst noted something about Young's performance that speaks to a wider issue with the Panthers as an organization.

Bryce Young analysis sheds light on Panthers' organizational issue

When grading quarterbacks for their Week 15 performances, Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski gave Bryce Young a B. That might be a hair low, but at least it means his analysis is not coming from a negative place.

Sobleski noted the "drastic swings" that seem to take place from week to week. His outburst, a franchise record day, vs. the Falcons was followed by a dud vs. the 49ers, which was followed by a three-TD win vs. the Rams.

Young's day vs. the Saints was not bad, so it didn't fall into that pattern, but it wasn't as good as it should've been, which is the fault of the team.

"To be fair, Young didn't play poorly against the Saints, and the Panthers' game plan doesn't always allow the quarterback to do more," Sobleski said. "At the same time, Carolina shouldn't be limiting what they do when Young is behind center."

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sobleski said that "more responsibility" should go on Young's shoulders, adding, "The organization just hasn't reached that point."

That speaks volumes. This isn't necessarily a Bryce Young problem. It's a Panthers problem. The run-heavy approach has won them some games, but it's also lost them some. Sunday was a prime example.

The Saints, for the second time this year, loaded up to stop Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, daring Young to beat them through the air.

And he was, this time, playing well enough to do so. He dropped a few shocking dimes, evaded pressure like few others can, and delivered time and again when he got the chance to.

He just didn't get the chance to. Canales was insistent on running the ball. This happens often. It's clear that Young can play. Whether it's schemed success or legit talent doesn't matter, because the fact that he can have those games is evidence it's possible.

Canales just doesn't seem to like allowing it to happen when he can ride Dowdle or Hubbard. And even when that's not working super well, he won't let Young save him too often. It's a huge problem, and it's got to get fixed.

