The arrow is pointing up when it comes to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker returning from injury in Week 6.

Coker suffered a quadriceps injury during the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out for the Week 4 contest against the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers had a bye in Week 5, so Coker had some extra time to get right without having to miss another game. And, based on an injury update from head coach Dave Canales, it looks like the time off did him a lot of good.

Jalen Coker injury update from Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, head coach Dave Canales revealed that Coker is now "on track" to play in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he cautioned that Carolina needs to see how he gets through a week of practice first.

"Dave Canales: WR Jalen Coker (quad) is 'on track' but has a couple of big days of practice ahead of him this week heading into Sunday's game at PHI," The Athletic's Joe Person relayed.

The Panthers will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday afternoon, so we'll know more about Coker then.

If the veteran wideout can turn in even a limited practice, that will be a good sign for his chances of playing. A full practice would almost guarantee he'll return in Week 6.

While he has posted one great game and one good game in 2026, Coker has also dealt with injury issues. On top of his quad issue, Coker also battled an ankle injury before that.

More reinforcements coming?

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker wasn't the only positive injury news for the Panthers on Monday, as Canales revealed that both offensive tackle Taylor Moton and defensive lineman Turk Wharton had their practice windows opened.

Moton was placed on the non-football illness list before the start of the season after it was discovered he had a blood clot in his lung. Wharton had an offseason procedure on his neck that resulted in him landing on the PUP list.

Canales said that the return of Moton is "certainly timely," as his replacement, Monroe Freeling, is dealing with a knee injury. The Panthers coach called Wharton's impending return a "breath of fresh air."

While both players are close, there is no guarantee they will make their returns this week. Both will likely need some time to ramp up, so it could be even more than one more week until they get back into the lineup. That said, for a team that has gotten nothing but terrible injury news this year, it's just nice to hear they're close.

The Panthers have time, too, as they're in first place in the NFC South going into Week 6 despite a 2-2 record. Carolina grabbed that spot during its bye week.

"It's playing out really nicely. It has nothing to do with how we perform," Canales said of the Panthers taking over the lead in the division during the bye.

One of the worst divisions in the NFL, every team in the NFC South has been on the struggle bus this season, but Carolina has looked like the best of the group through five weeks.