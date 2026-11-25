Panthers Catch Major Break After Jalen Coker Injury Scare Against Ravens
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The Carolina Panthers received some encouraging injury news on Monday following their 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Wide receiver Jalen Coker was hit hard in the fourth quarter and was taken to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.
Coach Dave Canales provided more good news on Monday, revealing that Coker had been cleared through concussion protocol. He will be available for the Panthers’ Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Panthers Get Encouraging Update on Jalen Coker
Coker was taken to the locker room for evaluation after getting hit by linebacker Roquan Smith late in the fourth quarter. He had just caught a 6-yard pass on Carolina’s go-ahead drive.
The Panthers were able to hold on to the lead and seal the win, but losing Coker for an extended period of time would create more issues for an offense that has struggled to be consistent in the passing game.
Coker had some big plays prior to his injury, including a 35-yard reception in the first quarter that set up Mitchell Evans’ touchdown on the next play. He finished the game with 4 catches for 47 yards.
The third-year wide receiver has been a steady contributor for the Panthers this season, catching 35 passes for 440 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games. Only rookie Tetairoa McMillan has more receptions than Coker for the Panthers this season.
Panthers Need Coker Against Tampa Bay
This is great news for the Panthers, who are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday night. This is also a divisional game, which the Panthers can use to increase their lead in the NFC South division as they look to secure a playoff spot in the latter part of the season.
The Panthers are currently two games ahead of the Buccaneers in the NFC South division standings. They can add to that lead in Week 12 when they play Tampa Bay on Monday night.
With Coker back in the fold, Carolina’s offense will have another weapon at its disposal and Young another quality target to throw to. The Panthers will look to build off of their impressive win against the Ravens on Sunday in order to carry that momentum into their next game against the Buccaneers on Monday night.
The Panthers are trying to maintain as many offensive players as possible for the remainder of the season, and keeping the wide receiver healthy is great news for Carolina.
Mark Livingston is a South Carolina native and recent Penn State graduate with a degree in Digital Media and Journalism. He previously wrote for Greenville Sports Media, where he covered various sports and teams across the Carolinas. His experience includes game coverage, feature stories and interviews.Follow MarkSNMedia