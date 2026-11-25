The Carolina Panthers received some encouraging injury news on Monday following their 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Wide receiver Jalen Coker was hit hard in the fourth quarter and was taken to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Coach Dave Canales provided more good news on Monday, revealing that Coker had been cleared through concussion protocol. He will be available for the Panthers’ Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Panthers Get Encouraging Update on Jalen Coker

Dave Canales: Jalen Coker has been cleared, so he's not in the concussion protocol entering Week 12. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 23, 2026

Coker was taken to the locker room for evaluation after getting hit by linebacker Roquan Smith late in the fourth quarter. He had just caught a 6-yard pass on Carolina’s go-ahead drive.

The Panthers were able to hold on to the lead and seal the win, but losing Coker for an extended period of time would create more issues for an offense that has struggled to be consistent in the passing game.

Coker had some big plays prior to his injury, including a 35-yard reception in the first quarter that set up Mitchell Evans’ touchdown on the next play. He finished the game with 4 catches for 47 yards.

The third-year wide receiver has been a steady contributor for the Panthers this season, catching 35 passes for 440 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games. Only rookie Tetairoa McMillan has more receptions than Coker for the Panthers this season.

Panthers Need Coker Against Tampa Bay

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is great news for the Panthers, who are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday night. This is also a divisional game, which the Panthers can use to increase their lead in the NFC South division as they look to secure a playoff spot in the latter part of the season.

The Panthers are currently two games ahead of the Buccaneers in the NFC South division standings. They can add to that lead in Week 12 when they play Tampa Bay on Monday night.

With Coker back in the fold, Carolina’s offense will have another weapon at its disposal and Young another quality target to throw to. The Panthers will look to build off of their impressive win against the Ravens on Sunday in order to carry that momentum into their next game against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

The Panthers are trying to maintain as many offensive players as possible for the remainder of the season, and keeping the wide receiver healthy is great news for Carolina.