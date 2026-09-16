Jalen Coker Injury Update From Carolina Panthers Bodes Well For WR's Week 2 Status

The Carolina Panthers have dropped their first injury report of the week and wide receiver Jalen Coker was on it, as expected.

Coker suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, and while he was sporting a walking boot after the game, there didn't seem to be much concern about it.

"Just rolled my ankle a little bit," Coker said.

Upon releasing their first injury report of the week, it was revealed that Coker was a limited participant in the Panthers' practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign he has a good chance to play.

Adding to that, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he expects the young wideout to play, so that's great news.

"Canales says he expects Jalen Coker to play Sunday," The Athletic's Joe Person relayed.

Panthers' injury report

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Pat Jones (back): Did not practice

DL Bobby Brown (back): Did not practice

TE Darren Waller (rest): Did not practice

WR Jalen Coker (ankle): Limited

Jalen Coker's monster Week 1

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker had a field day against the Chicago Bears' suspect secondary in Week 1.

The third-year wideout ripped off 138 yards and two scores on eight receptions, which has immediately made him a fantasy football darling, at least to those who started him.

Coker's showing was surprising to those who haven't followed the Panthers the past few years and this offseason, but the writing has been on the wall that the former undrafted free agent would take that next step in his career in 2026.

The Panthers showed just how much faith they have in the young wide receiver when they extended him on a $35 million deal this offseason after just 22 games with the team.

All that said, injury remains a concern for Coker, who has missed contests over his first two seasons in the NFL, including six in 2025.

Jalen Coker fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Coker is out there on waivers in your fantasy football league, pick him up immediately. You need not look further than what Coker did in Week 1 as evidence for why.

Now, we would temper expectations moving forward. He is a good player, no question, but is he good enough to turn in WR1 production on a regular basis? Not likely.

Coker still figures to be the No. 2 receiver in the Panthers' offense behind Tetairoa McMillan, who still had five catches for 75 yards despite Coker's monstrous outing.

That said, Coker is at least an every-week flex option until further notice, and he will be just that in Week 2 versus a very exploitable Atlanta Falcons secondary.