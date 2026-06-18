Jimmy Horn Jr. Could Decide Xavier Legette's Fate With Carolina Panthers

With Xavier Legette facing a make-or-break year with the Carolina Panthers, it's worth keeping an eye on what happens with fellow wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. during training camp.

According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Horn might be on the outside looking in for a role and maybe even a roster spot, with Kaye labeling Horn as the WR7 on the depth chart after mandatory minicamp.

Along with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Legette and rookie Chris Brazzell, Kaye says Horn is also behind Brycen Tremayne and David Moore because of their special teams value.

"As of now, Horn looks like the seventh receiver on the depth chart," Kaye writes. "If he can snag a returner job or a gadget-package role, he will be active on game days.

"If he can’t, he might face a similar situation to last year when he was a healthy scratch for a portion of the season."

Kaye goes on to note that general manager Dan Morgan could make a path for Horn by subtracting from the room with a trade, but that will depend upon how Horn performs in camp.

"In theory, with how crowded the wideout room is, GM Dan Morgan could attempt to make one of his annual wide receiver trades that opens up an opportunity for Horn. But last year’s sixth-round pick will need to show he’s worth exploring that possibility," Kaye said.

Horn could open door for Xavier Legette trade

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is where Legette comes into play.

Kaye believes we shouldn't rule out Legette being moved if he doesn't have a strong showing in training camp.

"If he fails to launch in training camp, he could go the way of Jonathan Mingo," Kaye said of Legette.

If the Panthers are going to move Legette, they need to know that Horn is reliable because trading Legette would leave Carolina with an even shakier depth situation than it has now.

Horn would be the clear top option to step into the gadget-guy role Legette will have. Horn may even be able to work his way into the WR3 role if Legette is sent packing, but at worst he'd likely be WR4 behind McMillan, Coker and Brazzell.

For several reasons, the wide receiver position will be one of the more interesting ones to watch at training camp next month. The domino effect Horn could create is just one reason why that's the case.