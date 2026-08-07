Why You Can Bet on the Carolina Panthers to Win NFC South Again

The NFC South, which the Carolina Panthers won in 2025, might be the most wide-open division in the NFL. There is a convincing argument for and against each of the four teams taking home the crown.

The Panthers, however, seem to, at least in the eyes of those who've talked about it this offseason, have the weakest argument for and the strongest argument against. The logic is simple.

The Panthers only won it because of how bad it was, and going 8-9 with a -69 point differential won't cut it in 2026. They face a first-place schedule instead of a third-place schedule, so they will falter.

We've pushed back on that narrative all offseason long. Finally, someone in NFL media seems to agree. Former lineman turned FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz is backing the Panthers to repeat.

Ex-NFLer Geoff Schwartz believes in Panthers' division hopes

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the argument against the Panthers winning the NFC South, laid out above, is simple, so is the logic for them winning the division. They won it with a pretty porous roster, and they are much better this season.

They've added an elite edge rusher and elite linebacker to the mix, fixing arguably their two biggest weaknesses. They should get a full year of healthy Jalen Coker and an improved Xavier Legette, fixing another massive hole.

Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports said the Panthers lacked consistency but proved that they could beat anyone in the NFL. "This Panthers team is better in 2026, and it has some winning experience that will give it confidence," he wrote.

But, as is the case with virtually all NFL teams, it comes down to quarterback play. Can Bryce Young continue to improve? We believe so, and Schwartz is bullish on Young this season, too.

He cited the play-caller switch to Brad Idzik, believing it could lead to a more aggressive offense. A "solid running back room" is bolstered by the healthy return of Jonathon Brooks, who is finally ready to contribute.

"The Panthers' wide receiver room features reigning offensive Rookie of the Year, Tetairoa McMillian, along with some other promising young players," he wrote. If Legette's early camp success leads to a good season, this offense will be much better.

But for all the understandable attention and pressure on offense, this team won the division with a mediocre (which is putting it kindly) defense in 2025.

"Carolina couldn’t get home with just four rushers, so it signed Jaelen Phillips this season and drafted Lee Hunter. It also added Devin Lloyd to play middle linebacker after his second-team All-Pro season in Jacksonville," Schwartz accurately pointed out.

The analyst also revealed another reason the Panthers have a great shot at repeating: this still isn't a great division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faded fast and are aging out of competency quickly. They also lost key contributors over the offseason.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a one handed catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons have no quarterback and a defense that was primed to regress and just lost Jalon Walker for the season. Everyone seems to believe in the New Orleans Saints despite losing Brian Bresee for the season and having a quarterback with nine decent games under his belt.

That only leaves the Panthers as a plausible division champion.