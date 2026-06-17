Panthers WR Xavier Legette Is Doing the Right Things With One Major Caveat

Few players on the Carolina Panthers are facing more of a make-or-break year than wide receiver Xavier Legette.

A former first-round pick of the Panthers, Legette has been woefully disappointing over his first two seasons in the NFL. Legette was expected to take a step forward in 2025 but he instead saw his production dip.

Now, Legette has more competition for targets than ever. Unlike last season, Jalen Coker is healthy and will be ready to go Week 1, and Carolina brought in Chris Brazzell in the 2026 NFL Draft

Panthers head coach Dave Canales noted that Legette is showing he understands full well how important this year is for himself and is putting in the work to get ready for it.

"I think it's a make-or-break year for all of us, every year. And Xavier has worked that way," Canales said. "From the minute he's gotten here, he's 100 miles an hour. He's putting in the time in the playbook, he's busting his butt on the field, working on little technical skills.

"We had great meetings going out of the season, great meetings when he came back in April. Talked about his plan and the things he's working on and all that," Canales added. "He's just aware of all the things he needs to continue to improve upon to be the player that we know he can be, and that he knows he can be."

This is fine but...

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While this is all well and good for Legette, all of this from Canales amounts to offseason speak. It's the equivalent of "(insert player name here) is in the best shape of his life."

At the end of the day, all that matters is what Legette produces on the field. He's well past the point of us getting excited over the work he's putting in during the offseason.

After this coming season is over, the Panthers will have to decide whether or not to pick up Legette's fifth-year option.

Right now, it's an easy "no" for the Panthers, and if nothing changes, Legette could be playing elsewhere in 2027, too.