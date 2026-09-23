Jonathon Brooks Injury Has Panthers Working Out Former All-Pro Running Back

The Carolina Panthers are exploring their options at running back with the injury to running back Jonathon Brooks.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, the Panthers are giving former second-team All-Pro running back Austin Ekeler a look via workout on Wednesday.

"Veteran free agent running back Austin Ekeler works out today for the Carolina Panthers," Wilson wrote.

Ekeler spent the offseason recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last season, but the veteran running back is now fully healthy, Wilson writes. Ekeler saw his 2025 campaign end after two games due to the injury.

Ekeler spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, and before that he was with the Los Angeles Chargers for seven campaigns.

In the season before his torn Achilles, Ekeler posted 77 carries for 367 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games and added 35 receptions for 366 yards.

What Austin Ekeler brings to Panthers

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Along with some veteran leadership, Ekeler is someone who can make an impact both as a rusher and receiver, as evidenced by his 4,765 career rushing yards and 4,288 receiving yards. Ekeler is also reliable in pass protection.

The concerns with Ekeler are that he's long in the tooth at 31 and he has had issues staying healthy in recent years, with Ekeler missing three games in 2023, five games in 2024 and then 15 in 2025.

However, given the situation the injury-plagued situation the Panthers have at the running back position, with Brooks hurt and Trevor Etienne on the shelf, it makes sense to overlook those concerns.

Jonathon Brooks injury update

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) rushes as Atlanta Falcons defensive end LaCale London (94) tackles during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks was dealing with a groin injury in training camp and re-aggravated the issue in Week 2, forcing his early exit from the contest.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brooks is going to have core muscle surgery and is expected to miss about six weeks.

#Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks, who left Sunday’s win early, is expected to have surgery today to repair a core muscle injury that will land him on Injured Reserve, sources say.



Brooks is out at least 6 weeks, but should return with plenty of time to contribute down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/RvXTRINyMf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2026

Of course, this is not Brooks' first rodeo with an injury, as he tore his ACL for a second time in 2024, which led to him missing all of 2025. Safe to say, the Panthers can't depend on him to be the 1B to Chuba Hubbard's 1A, which makes a move at running back necessary.

Brooks hasn't done much when on the field, either. The Panthers back has just nine carries for 30 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and two catches for 43 yards, with one of those receptions actually losing five yards.

Outside of Hubbard, AJ Dillon is the only other healthy running back Carolina has on its the 53-man roster, and the Panthers have a pair of inexperienced backs on the practice squad in Ahmani Marshall and Anthony Tyus II, hence their need for more experience at the position.

Assuming everything checks out and he doesn't have a better opportunity elsewhere, we would expect Ekeler to join the Panthers, where he could garner a sizeable role behind Hubbard.