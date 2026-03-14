5 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made a flurry of moves in free agency during the first few days. They addressed a number of holes, including center, linebacker, and edge rusher. They added three immediate starters, and at least two of them will be massive upgrades.

It's hard to tell whether or not they're done with free agency, but they do still have holes on the roster. They have no good tight ends, and they've got only one starting safety. Fortunately, there are options left that could still be day-one starters in Carolina.

Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's highly unlikely, but the Panthers could still add Stefon Diggs. Unlike Tyreek Hill, we know what Diggs looks like off a torn ACL. Hill has that question mark, while we all saw he could still produce in 2025. He could be a gift for Bryce Young (like he was for Drake Maye and CJ Stroud) and start over Xavier Legette.

Larry Ogunjobi

The Panthers released A'Shawn Robinson, and they now need a replacement on the defensive interior. They also need a cheaper option; otherwise, Robinson should've never been cut. The IDL market is thin, but Larry Ogunjobi could slot in as a starter and won't break the bank. It also prevents them from needing to make another massive IDL investment for the second straight year.

Tony Jefferson

The Panthers may not add a safety, but we can't also act like that position is set in stone. Tre'von Moehrig is locked in, but the other spot is up for grabs. Lathan Ransom is probably still a depth piece, but Tony Jefferson could immediately start over him and be a short-term stopgap either way, at least until Ransom is a starter in this league.

Bradley Pinion

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion (13) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's flying under the radar, but the Panthers don't have a punter right now. They let Sam Martin walk, and he's still available. He was pretty good for them, but if they didn't bring him back, they're not going to. Bradley Pinion is a nice veteran option, fitting with the recent theme of bringing in a short-term vet to take over the spot.

David Njoku

The free agent tight end market was never really deep, but with Travis Kelce and Chig Okonkwo gone, the options to start over the admittedly weak trio of Panthers' tight ends is slim. However, David Njoku is still there, and he'd be an upgrade. It would give them a logjam at the position, but they can make some other moves.