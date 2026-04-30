Panthers Could Sign David Njoku After Failing To Draft a Real Tight End

The Carolina Panthers did not have the chance to draft Kenyon Sadiq, as the star tight end was gone three picks before them (and reportedly, they would've passed him up anyway). They did, however, have the chance to draft these tight ends and did not:

Eli Stowers

Marlin Klein

Oscar Delp

Eli Raridon

Justin Joly

Joe Royer

Because they did not do that, the Panthers are still operating with an underwhelming tight end room: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans. Even though the draft is over, free agents remain, and one could be the answer to Carolina's never-ending struggle.

David Njoku could be the tight end the Panthers truly need

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While the Panthers' offense under Dave Canales has not used tight ends very much, it could be argued that it's because they don't have any. Even in Tampa Bay for one season, Canales didn't have a true weapon at the spot.

Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers, among others in the draft, could've been that true weapon they have been missing since the Greg Olsen days, but that ship has sailed. Fortunately, free agency is still technically active, and David Njoku remains unsigned.

And according to NFL analyst Matt Okada, he'd be the right fit for the Panthers. "The need for additional weaponry in Bryce Young's arsenal remains high. The only pass catchers GM Dan Morgan has added this entire offseason were WR Chris Brazzell II in Round 3 and UDFA wideout Kobe Prentice," he wrote.

During the last five seasons, just four tight ends have more yards and touchdowns than Njoku. George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, and Hunter Henry are those four, and they're among the best in the sport.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Njoku has been banged up, but a healthy version of the tight end would be an excellent addition. "He’s good for 600 yards and six touchdowns if healthy. Carolina’s not in great cap shape, but it could almost certainly shift enough money around to sign Njoku at a nice discount," Okada concluded.

The Panthers may not use tight ends much, but that doesn't mean they don't need one. The passing game will become one-dimensional if the Panthers don't threaten the middle of the field and the linebackers in coverage with a viable tight end.

It remains unlikely that the Panthers do anything at this stage, but this is a move that's just begging to be made and would absolutely help Bryce Young and company out on offense.