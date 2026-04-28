Complete Panthers Offseason Guide: Free Agents, Draft Picks, and What Comes Next

The Carolina Panthers have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL so far this offseason, spending big and drafting smartly. GM Dan Morgan clearly sees a window to win coming off an NFC South title, and the moves the Panthers have made are aimed at winning not only the NFC South but also playoff games.

Since so much has happened since the Wild Card loss to the LA Rams, here’s a recap of what Carolina has done this offseason so far, and what happens going forward.

Free Agency Additions and Departures

One of the surprise teams of free agency, the Panthers made some bold signings, and had some departures that could hurt in 2026.

Additions

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE

Devin Lloyd, ILB

Kenny Pickett, QB

Rasheed Walker, LT

Luke Fortner, C

John Metchie III, WR

Stone Forsythe, OT

AJ Dillon, RB

Phillips and Lloyd headline this free agency class for the Panthers. Phillips came as a huge surprise on day one of free agency, as Carolina threw the Brinks truck at him after a season with the worst pass rush in the NFL.

Devin Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro in 2025, and somehow signed with the Panthers to a bargain 3-year, $42 million deal, even though he was originally projected to be worth around $60 million.

DEVIN LLOYD PICK-6!



KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/kcGT0MZHLr — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2025

After those two signings, the Panthers did a nice job of finding some players around the league who can be some sneaky contributors to the offense. John Metchie III will get a lot of snaps and has chemistry with Bryce Young from their days of dominance at Alabama. Rasheed Walker has a ton of starting NFL experience and can be a key rotation piee on the offensive line.

The Panthers found low-cost value in free agency on offense, and while the defensive signings ruled the headlines, there's experience added to the offense that can be very useful.

Departures

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cade Mays, C, Detroit Lions

Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittburgh Steelers

A'Shawn Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cade Mays departure hurts the most. Mays has allowed zero sacks since 2024 and was one of the best offensive linemen available in free agency. Dowdle felt inevitable; it felt like Carolina should've made more of an effort to bring him back, but after Dowdle's snaps depleted down the stretch of the season, it felt like he was gone as soon as he left the building.

The A'Shawn Robinson departure felt worse earlier in the offseason, but the NFL Draft helped fill that hole, and now the Panthers' defensive line could be one of the most dangerous in the league.

Panthers NFL Draft Class

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Panthers primarily focused on the trenches in this year's NFL Draft, and found awesome value for where they picked some of the prospects.

19th – Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

49th – Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

83rd – Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

129th – Will Lee, CB, Texas A&M

144th – Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

151st - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

227th – Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (Ohio)

Monroe Freeling very well could be the best pass protector in this class. He wasn't projected to fall to 19, and the Panthers now have a huge tackle who will compete to start this season with Rasheed Walker. Lee Hunter forced 25 pressures in 2025 and will be frightening alongside Derrick Brown in the run defense.

Monroe Freeling has ELITE size, length, and athletic traits and deserves to be the first LT off the board pic.twitter.com/EcOF7wa4Gw — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 15, 2026

Sam Hecht was a steal in round five. Hecht was a projected third or fourth round pick, and since 2024, Hecht has had almost 800 pass blocking snaps, and has allowed zero sacks. Chris Brazell II adds an element to the Panthers' passing game that is lacking: an explosive vertical deep threat who can change a game in one play.

What Happens Next

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

There are still free agents available. If there's one position that the Panthers should target post-draft, it's tight end. There are two veteran tight ends that would make great fits in Carolina and add a real TE1 element to the Panthers' offense that's been lacking since Greg Olsen left.

David Njoku and Jonnu Smith are still available, and Njoku, especially, would be a perfect fit and really the last piece to create a complete passing offense for Bryce Young and Carolina.

The Panthers now have a rookie minicamp coming up, getting the rookies in the building and acclimated to the everyday process of being an NFL player. Once training camp begins, the Panthers will face some competition for certain positions as new talent comes in through the draft.

Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker will compete for the starting left tackle spot, and Freeling has experience with both tackle spots, so he could move around the line and take snaps away from Taylor Moton as well. Chris Brazzell II, John Metchie III, and, yes, Xavier Legette will all compete to start as the WR3 next to Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Sam Hecht and Luke Fortner will compete for the starting center spot and should both get snaps throughout the season, and then Panthers fourth round pick Will Lee will has a chance to slide to the nickel corner spot, but if Clau Smith-Wade keeps that spot than Wade wont play too much on the outside since Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are one of the better outside corner duos in the NFL.

In 2025, Sam Hecht had a 80.3 PFF grade, 4th among 307 centers. 🔥



He allowed 7 total pressures, ZERO sacks, ZERO hits, and had ZERO penalties. (Per @PFF)



Panthers got a good one ‼️‼️‼️#KeepPounding #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cNoTrfUfIc — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) April 25, 2026

This Panthers roster feels significantly improved, and if the team puts everything together, and Bryce Young takes another step forward, the NFC South is Carolina's to lose, and the Panthers could even make noise in the playoffs.