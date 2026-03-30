The 5 Free Agents the Panthers May Wish They’d Signed This Year

The Carolina Panthers did really well in NFL free agency. They signed good players at mostly good deals. However, when it's all said and done, they will undoubtedly have regrets, as all teams do. Here are some players the Panthers might regret not signing.

Odafe Oweh

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips is a really good player, and he's going to help transform this defense. However, at the price, Odafe Oweh might've been a better investment. He has good pressure rates and sack numbers, although he was in a great defense with two other good rushers.

Still, he's $6 million cheaper than Phillips annually and doesn't carry the same injury risk. He would help improve the pass rush and would've allowed the Panthers even more flexibility with free agents. Maybe if they'd signed him, they could've also landed another impact free agent.

Rashid Shaheed

The Panthers need two things: a deep threat and a returner. Rashid Shaheed is one of the best in the business in both areas. Outbidding the reigning Super Bowl champions would've been hard, and his contract is steep at $17 million annually.

But it is extremely likely that the Panthers will miss a true burner on offense and that their return hame will be nonexistent in 2026 once again. He would've cost, but Shaheed would've been such a great addition to the team.

Kenneth Walker

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers obviously feel as if their running game with a potentially healthy Jonathon Brooks and in-form Chuba Hubbard is good enough, but it is likely that they will lose a step in that facet of the game without Rico Dowdle.

It would've been hard to convince Kenneth Walker to sign here over joining Patrick Mahomes, but he and Hubbard would've been an incredible duo that would actually help take the pressure off of Bryce Young, and his $14.3 million salary isn't absurdly steep.

Coby Bryant

One of the better safeties on the market, Coby Bryant signed for just $13.3 million. The Super Bowl champion defensive back would've made a perfect pairing for the Panthers with Tre'von Moehrig, helping solidify the secondary.

Re-signing Nick Scott and hoping for a leap from Lathan Ransom (before the seemingly inevitable safety pick in the draft), is not the best strategy after the 2025 season showed the gaps on the back end.

Nakobe Dean

Devin Lloyd was the best linebacker on the market, and the Panthers signed him to a really team-friendly deal. However, they shouldn't have stopped there. Nakobe Dean played well in a similar defensive scheme to Carolina's, and he signed for just over $12 million.

He's one of the best blitzing linebackers in the sport, and his proficiency there would've gone a long way towards helping the pass rush along with Jaelan Phillips.