Carolina Panthers Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers were extremely busy in NFL free agency. They almost left no position group untouched. In fact, almost every single one suffered a loss or gained a newcomer in the last few weeks. Here's which groups got better and which ones got worse.

Running back: Weaker

Rico Dowdle wasn't irreplaceable, but he was pretty good for the Panthers. They're banking on Jonathon Brooks being up to speed Week 1, which is a risk. They signed AJ Dillon as the stopgap as well.

Ultimately, the position group is still in decent shape, led by Chuba Hubbard. But Dowdle, Hubbard, and Trevor Etienne were probably better than Hubbard, Brooks (recovering), Etienne, and Dillon, so this unit has downgraded just a bit.

Linebacker: Stronger

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thanks to the Bucs signing Christian Rozeboom, the Panthers essentially swapped out the incumbent for Devin Lloyd, an All-Pro. There may not have been a better positional upgrade made in the entire NFL this offseason.

Lloyd is a superstar, and Rozeboom was out of his depth. They otherwise suffered no losses at the position, but it's in so much better shape now.

Offensive line: Weaker

It's marginal, but the Panthers are worse up front. Rasheed Walker is pretty much identical in profile to Ikem Ekwonu, so that's a wash. Luke Fortner is worse than Cade Mays, though not by a huge margin (and he's cheaper, so it made sense).

Mays was a superior run blocker to Fortner, so the Panthers' run game, which is their identity, will suffer. The line is not in bad shape, but it's a little worse since they also haven't re-signed key depth pieces yet.

Wide receivers: Stronger

New York Jets wide reciever John Metchie (3) practices before the game | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Panthers have the same wide receiver room as last year, plus John Metchie. He's really done nothing at the NFL level yet, but he's Bryce Young's prolific college receiver, so there's hope.

It's not a great unit, but it is in moderately better shape than before free agency. David Moore is back, and Metchie has joined the show. That barely moves the needle, but it does move it.

Defensive line: Stronger

Losing A'Shawn Robinson stings, but it was a necessary move. Adding Jaelan Phillips, while risky, more than overcomes that loss. The edge rushing should be much better, and Phillips is not half bad against the run, either.

Quarterback: Stronger

Andy Dalton didn't seem like he had it anymore in his lone spot start this year. Kenny Pickett has never really been a good quarterback, but he's started more recently and is, as the Panthers wanted, younger and more mobile. It's a moderate improvement behind Bryce Young.