A'Shawn Robinson Trade to Kansas City Chiefs Would Make Perfect Sense

The Carolina Panthers have given A'Shawn Robinson permission to seek a trade. Though it's probably not nearly this black-and-white, that usually means they're going to end up cutting him at some point.

Despite his relative lack of fame, Robinson would become a valuable piece of the interior defensive line free agent market. Right now, that position is lacking talent on the open market.

Because of that, it actually makes sense that a team might trade for him, knowing that they'd have a harder time signing him with all the competition. There just so happens to be a perfect trade partner just waiting for Dan Morgan to call.

Panthers should send A'Shawn Robinson to Chiefs

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

At pretty much every single major NFL outlet, one of the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest offseason needs is defensive line. They are currently set to lose three IDLs to free agency, although two of them were mostly depth pieces.

Starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, though, is the starter opposite Chris Jones. The Chiefs are about to lose Jones' running mate, and it's not like their defensive line was so exceptional anyway. They need someone to help and take some pressure off of Jones.

Enter A'Shawn Robinson. The Chiefs have much bigger needs to address with high-profile signings or premier draft picks, but they do need a defensive lineman. Robinson would be an excellent complement to Jones like he was for Derrick Brown.

The only tricky piece of the equation, and this is the reason the Panthers want to trade him, is the $10.5 million cap hit this year. Robinson's in the final year of his deal, and it's going to cost to keep him.

However, Chiefs GM Brett Veach is one of the better executives in the business, and he is more than capable of clearing up cap space and making Robinson's salary work. They could even extend him so he's not a rental, thereby punting the biggest cap hit to a later date.

A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the game against the Indianapolis Colts | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Plus, Panthers' executive Brandt Tilis worked with the Chiefs and has an easy line to Veach. The best part for the Chiefs, who need a lot of draft picks to help retool for the next stage of the Patrick Mahomes era, is that the Panthers won't need a big package.

Robinson's 31, on the final year of his deal, and carries a $10.5 million cap hit. He's also not, with all due respect, a star in this league. The Chiefs could send the Panthers a future fifth-round pick and call it a day, and both sides would be happy with that.

The Panthers would get a pick for a GM who loves to be aggressive with trading up in the middle rounds as well as cap relief for a crucial offseason. The Chiefs would cheaply fill a need for the next couple of years (assuming they extend), freeing up their better assets to address bigger needs.