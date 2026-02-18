Panthers Could Save $10.5M With Key Cut, But Is It Worth Lost Production?

The Carolina Panthers have less than $10 million in true cap space, which is around the middle of the NFL. GM Dan Morgan is certain to find creative ways to free up more space to work with this offseason.

That will include trades and restructures, but cutting players is often the best and most straightforward way of getting more money.

One player's release would free up over $10 million, but that player is actually pretty productive. Is it worth moving on to save the money?

A'Shawn Robinson could save $10.5 million, but he's been pretty solid

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cutting A'Shawn Robinson would save $10.5 million against the cap. There would only be $2.1 million in dead money, so it would be a great idea from a financial standpoint. One move would double the cap space.

However, cutting Robinson, even if it saves all that money, may not be worth it. He's been pretty productive up front, which is a little surprising given how bad he was in 2024 (likely because he was pushed up the depth chart thanks to Derrick Brown's injury).

He had 5.5 sacks his first season in Carolina, and last year ranked among the top 10 defensive linemen in the league in run stops," Joseph Person of The Athletic pointed out.

Unfortunately, Person added, "The Panthers aren’t flush with cap space and signed two defensive tackles last year, giving Tershawn Wharton a three-year, $45 million contract." That contract has already aged poorly, but the Panthers are kind of stuck in it.

Moving on from Robinson would alleviate the financial burden of Wharton's contract but it wouldn't help alleviate the lack of production. Wharton should be better in 2026, but Robinson has been good.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) reacts in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Person concluded that the Panthers could probably ask him to take a pay cut, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. As of now, the Panthers probably shouldn't cut Robinson.

If they draft someone up front, like Peter Woods or Caleb Banks like many mock drafts predict, then losing Robinson wouldn't be a huge loss, but if they aren't able to replace his production, then that $10.5 million doesn't sound like so much.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers urged to swap Xavier Legette for star wide receiver

Panthers should go after newly released star edge rusher

Carolina Panthers must lock down services of star wide receiver