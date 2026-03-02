Chiefs Just Released Perfect Ikem Ekwonu Replacement for Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need a stopgap solution at left tackle, and the Kansas City Chiefs may have just released the ideal one. Jawaan Taylor got too costly for his production, so the Chiefs cut him before free agency began.

The #Chiefs are releasing former starting OT Jawaan Taylor, creating some much-needed cap space, source says.



Due a $27.4M cap hit, Taylor’s absence creates breathing room. pic.twitter.com/GIXVhytKZD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2026

The Panthers won't be on the hook for his $27.4 million salary like they would've been if they tried to trade for him. Now that he's on the open market, the Panthers can get the former Chiefs star at a significant discount.

Of course, Taylor was far from perfect with the Chiefs. Additionally, he's primarily a right tackle, and the Panthers have had Taylor Moton locking down that position since 2017. Still, he can move and would be a good replacement for Ikem Ekwonu.

Ekwonu is all but assuredly not going to play in 2026. For starters, his recovery will force him to miss roughly half the season at minimum, and it could take the entire season. Even if it doesn't, the Panthers may not force him back even if he's a pending free agent.

It wouldn't be right to force Ekwonu back early and let him get hurt again before free agency, especially since the team likely still has plans to re-sign him. Plus, by the time he's healthy, whoever replaced him will probably have built chemistry with the rest of the line.

Why Jawaan Taylor could be smart Panthers signing

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jawaan Taylor came under fire plenty during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs. He struggled at times, and that may not sound good for the Panthers. It will prevent him from demanding a big contract, though.

The Panthers need cheap free agents, and Taylor could end up being that. He may also not have a ton of other interested suitors, which would help the Panthers. He's not likely to fly under the radar, but he might be a bit of a sleeper.

He is considered athletic enough to play left tackle, which is good. He has most of his experience on the right side, but he has played on the other side enough that the Panthers could convert him.

He'd be a short-term stopgap solution, allowing the Panthers to draft and develop a young prospect to either replace Ikem Ekwonu next year or be depth for the future. Either way, it prevents the Panthers from throwing a young prospect into the fire.

Taylor would also not be a huge dropoff from Ekwonu, which helps as the Panthers aim for another playoff trip in 2026.