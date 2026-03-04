Potential A'Shawn Robinson Trade Could Change Carolina Panthers' Draft Plans

Carolina Panthers interior defender A'Shawn Robinson isn't a household name. Casual NFL fans may not know who he is. To the Panthers, though, he's moderately important. In fact, he could be vital to free agency and the draft this year.

Robinson was permitted to seek a trade as the Panthers try to come up with a solution for his $10.5 million cap hit. If he's not traded, which isn't as unlikely as it sounds since the IDL market is precariously thin in free agency, he may be released.

Either way, if Robinson's not on the roster much longer, the Panthers' entire draft strategy very well could change. Robinson is currently a starter, and he's not terrible. His departure would free up some money but also free up a key roster spot.

As of now, the Panthers should be looking at edge and inside linebacker over defensive line. But if Robinson does leave, that could and maybe should change. Football is often won in the trenches, so that's why Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski's post-Combine mock gives the Panthers Peter Woods.

Woods has been a popular mock draft target for Carolina all offseason long. It never made a ton of sense given the IDL investments last offseason and the glaring needs at edge and linebacker among other positions.

But Sobleski makes a good point. The Panthers like defensive line help, and they're still sort of reeling from missing out on Milton Williams. The pivot to Tershawn Wharton was one of the offseason's worst moves.

Matt Holder, the B/R scout, made another excellent point, and this is the most important part. "The Panthers permitted A'Shawn Robinson to seek a trade, creating a potential opening at the defensive tackle spot opposite Brown," Holder said.

He believes Woods can replace the solid run-stopping Robinson brought to the table but with the quickness and athleticism to develop as a pass rusher.

"Between Brown, Woods, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen, Carolina would have the makings of a really talented defensive line," Holder concluded.

If Woods does become a positive pass rusher, then yes, the combination of Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, Derrick Brown, and Woods would be a really solid group.

Brown and Scourton tied for the team lead in sacks last year, and Umanmielen made more splash plays in limited action. If Woods can improve his rushing, then the Panthers would have four players who can disrupt a QB.

The interior pressure by Brown and Woods would open things up for the edge defenders, so they might have an easier time getting to the quarterback.

It's a big if, though, considering Woods was never a great pass rusher in college. Still, if Robinson is meant to play elsewhere in 2026, then Woods wouldn't be as bad a pick as it might seem.