Cam Newton's Heartfelt Message for Drake Maye Shows Humility, Maturity

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton has been oddly critical of Drake Maye at times this season. He called the New England Patriots fool's gold, and he noted that they made the Super Bowl off the strength of their defense and not Maye.

When the wheels absolutely fell off in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, Newton had a chance for a victory lap. He could've said he told everyone the Pats weren't legit or that Maye had been awful during the playoffs.

Instead, he didn't. He made the first genuine, humble, heartfelt statement about Maye. Maybe it'll help repair the relationship between the ex-MVP and the QB who grew up idolizing him. If nothing else, it's a display of humility, humanity, and maturity from Newton.

"I would allow myself, if I'm you, to feel every emotion of this game. Are you disappointed? You should be. But understand this, this game wasn't just on what you did. ... This season wasn't a failure. You made leaps, strides and bounds to becoming an MVP candidate. ... It's only… pic.twitter.com/YkRKLfiNPQ — First Take (@FirstTake) February 9, 2026

"Contrary to what people believe about my relationship or how I feel about Drake Maye, I'm extremely proud of how he handled himself throughout the season," Newton began, attempting to put any rumors of beef to bed.

He then spoke directly to the Patriots QB. He said, "I would allow myself, if I'm you, to feel every emotion of this game. Are you disappointed? You should be. But understand this, this game wasn't just on what you did.... This season wasn't a failure. You made leaps, strides, and bounds to becoming an MVP candidate... It's only the beginning, not the end."

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton cheers on his team from the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He sought to remind Maye that next season doesn't start with the pain of a loss like this. Next season is an opportunity to move on and try to win the Super Bowl, which is a journey Newton knows extremely well.

He lost the Super Bowl in eerily similar fashion, and he was unable to drag his team back to the playoffs the following season. Maye will now try to do what so many have failed to do: get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time.

Newton is a pretty good media figure, but he, like all of them, has a tendency to sensationalize and go for hot takes. That's kind of where Newton operated with regard to Maye, but this time, he dropped all that and gave him some real, lived advice.

It was a nice moment for Newton.

