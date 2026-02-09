Carolina Panthers 7-Round Mock Draft After Super Bowl: New LB, Star WR & More

The Super Bowl has just concluded, so the NFL draft order is officially set. We have known the Carolina Panthers were going to pick 19th since they lost in the Wild Card Round, and it's a good time to see what exactly they can do.

Seven-round Carolina Panthers mock draft

1.19: USC WR Makai Lemon

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three years in a row? This mock draft isn't the only one mocking Makai Lemon, who has been compared to some of the NFL's best WRs, to the Panthers. The other options were linemen (defensive and offensive) that the Panthers just don't need. Lemon would give them an excellent WR trio.

2.51: Texas ILB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Panthers need a linebacker badly, and this is the perfect range to get one. This is a very deep linebacker class, and while they missed out on Sonny Styles and others, this is kind of like the 2025 class. They passed on the biggest need in round one for a WR, but circled back immediately after to land a very good prospect in Anthony Hill Jr.

3. 83: Iowa C Logan Jones

There were plenty of edge rushers here, but if the Panthers aren't taking a round-one edge, it might not be worth it at this stage. Instead, getting a real center might do wonders for the offensive line. Iowa center Logan Jones is a really nice addition and helps insure against the loss of several interior linemen who can play center.

4.119: Clemson OT Triston Leigh

The Panthers will end their Clemson draft drought in 2026, but not in the way everyone thinks. The Panthers need tackle depth badly, especially with Ikem Ekwonu out. Drafting Triston Leigh here gives them a good development/stopgap for 2026 and beyond.

5.157: Texas S Michael Taaffe

Safety depth is a huge concern, especially if (fingers crossed) the Panthers let Nick Scott walk. A fifth-round safety like Michael Taaffe isn't likely to be an instant starter, but Dan Morgan hit on a late-round safety last year. Why not go for it again?

5.161: Alabama CB Domani Jackson

Cornerback depth is also a concern. Jaycee Horn is excellent, as is Mike Jackson, but he's only around for one more year. And beyond them, there's very little. Adding Domani Jackson here at least helps bolster the depth, even if he doesn't become a starter.

6.198: Southern Mississippi EDGE J'Mond Tapp

With the final pick in the draft, it's probably a wise idea to draft some prospect for such a huge need. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen could be good, but they're just two bodies. Adding J'Mond Trapp in the sixth round gives them another developmental project off the edge.

