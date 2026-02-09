The Rare Bryce Young Attribute That Provides Immense Hope for Future

Despite the fact that the Carolina Panthers’ 2025 season ended with three straight losses, there was a lot to be optimistic about. And while quarterback Bryce Young got off to a rocky start, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and showed his share of inconsistency, his ability to bounce back time and time again was one factor in Dave Canales’s team winning a division title, the franchise's first since 2015.

The 24-year-old signal-caller was a recent guest on Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, and the host caught him a little off-guard with a statistic that brought a smile to Young’s face.

Bryce Young plays better when he gets hit more.



It's insane, but it's true. Love his reaction to this: pic.twitter.com/bCB0AU90DQ — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 6, 2026

The Panthers’ quarterback played and started 16 regular-season games in 2025. He connected on 63.6 percent of his throws for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns, but did turn over the ball 15 times via 11 interceptions and four lost fumbles. Young was sacked 27 times, but also ran for 216 yards and two TDs.

In the 34-31 home loss to the wild card Los Angeles Rams, that aforementioned inconsistency reared its ugly head again for the majority of the first half. After two quarters of play, Young had hit on just 11-of-20 passes for 151 yards. He was sacked twice and served up an interception. However, in the closing moments of the second quarter and his team down 17-7, he led a five-play, 81-yard drive and capped it off with a 16-yard TD run that enabled Canales’s team to narrow the Rams’ lead to three points.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the second half, the three-year pro threw for 113 yards and one score. His seven-yard TD connection with wide receiver Jalen Coker with 2:39 to play gave Carolina the lead, but the Panthers’ defense didn’t have answer for Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford in the closing minutes.

In any case, Young and company have something to build on. Canales’s team proved to be a hit in 2025, and led by a promising quarterback who obviously thrived in the roughest of times.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL rule change might take away huge Carolina Panthers advantage

How much did the Panthers actually improve on defense in 2025?

Panthers not expected to contend for playoffs next season for one reason