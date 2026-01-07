Cam Newton's coming home and the Panthers are better for it

After much speculation (and plenty of doubt), the Carolina Panthers are bringing Cam Newton back for the first home playoff game since he took the team to Super Bowl 50. The longtime quarterback and the organization have not been on good terms.

Fans began to flood social media with requests for Newton to bang the ceremonial drum before the home game this weekend. The Panthers will host the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card matchup after winning the NFC South.

But because of Newton's strained relationship with his former team (both sides appear upset by the other and have their own reasons for acting they way they have), it seemed unlikely at best.

Then, news broke today that the team had reached out to Newton, and they felt optimistic that he would do what fans so desperately wanted him to do. It still felt a littl unattainable given everything that's transpired.

However, in a completely unsubtle tease, the Panthers have essentially confirmed that Newton is going to be there, and he will bang the Keep Pounding drum to hype the fans up.

The video is captioned with Newton's signature, iconic, weird font choices. It also features Newton's voice backing the video of the drum, so it's very clear what's going on here.

Words cannot describe how excellent this is. It's the first step towards repairing the relationship that fans deserve to see. Newton should be honored and revered within the halls of Bank of America Stadium. Currently, he's not.

But with this step, things can begin moving in that direction. The Panthers surely don't believe Newton is an active player anymore, and their willingness to reach out should thaw his heart a little bit.

It's not much, but it's the best possible way to celebrate a home playoff game. Things haven't been right since he left. They're starting to turn the corner, but they're still 8-9 and the worst playoff team.

Newton's return makes the world feel right and whole again. When he's eventually inducted into the Ring of Honor and plastered all over the walls, this moment will be looked back on as the catalyst.

