3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will (and 2 they won't) beat the Rams

The Carolina Panthers are outmatched in this playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. They'll be outmatched for as long as they stay alive. How long will that be? It could be at least a game, as there are some reasons the Panthers may (and reasons they will not) upset LA.

Will: Bryce Young's clutch play

Bryce Young really shows up when it matters. If this game stays close like last time, his ability to will the Panthers to a win can show up. That skill is unlikely to drag this team to a deep playoff run, but it could certainly get them a win.

That would be a repeat of Week 13. Young was incredibly clutch, playing nearly perfectly when trailing and throwing two fourth-down touchdown passes deep down the field (and a touchdown on third-down, too). If he's on like that, the Panthers could win.

Won't: Talent gap

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams are possibly the most talented team in the entire NFL. They've got either the MVP or the MVP runner-up at QB, the probable Offensive Player of the Year out wide, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and tons of talent up front on defense.

The Panthers can't match up anywhere. The secondary in Carolina might be stronger, but that's essentially the only advantage they have. It's hard to when when the talent scale slides so far to one side.

Will: Historical precedent

Generally speaking, what happened in the past has no bearing on the future, but it is weird the amount of things that suggest a Panthers win is coming. Each one is mostly coincidental, but the fact that there are so many weird things begs the question of if it's possible.

There's the OSU-Jennifer Lopez connection, the jersey patch the year prior, and the fact that all worse playoff teams (by differential), as well as the 2014 Panthers, won their playoff game while being under .500. There are too many things to ignore.

Won't: Lightning doesn't strike twice

The Panthers beat the Rams in Week 13, which means, in theory, they know how to win this sort of game. And since then, the Rams don't look nearly as dominant as they did before that contest. But lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place.

The Rams lost that game because Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions (one for a TD) and fumbled. That just doesn't happen a lot. He had 9 turnovers all season. That kind of turnover luck isn't going to happen again, and the first time it happened, the Panthers barely eked out a win.

Will: Underestimated

The Rams were probably looking past the Panthers last time, so one would think they wouldn't do that again. However, with a potential rematch with the Seahawks looming and at least a game against a better team next, it might be hard for the Rams not to.

They won't disregard the Panthers because they lost in Week 13, but they might have one eye down the road, and that could be enough for the Panthers to sneak past and steal a win at home.

