Carolina Panthers Could Trade For Anthony Richardson, Team Insider Suggests

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Anthony Richardson drew comparisons to former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton. He was not remotely as good a college player or prospect, but the physical traits were similar.

Newton and Richardson were both huge QBs with cannon arms and the ability to run over defenders. There was some chatter, albeit quiet, that the Panthers should take Richardson first overall. Instead, they selected the opposite: the smaller Bryce Young.

Now, Richardson is available by way of trade and fits a lot of what the Panthers are looking for to round out the QB depth chart. Should they trade for him? One insider suggested it as a possibility.

Panthers linked to Anthony Richardson in trade

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks off the field | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have made Andy Dalton available in a trade, which is not surprising after GM Dan Morgan's comments. He wants to get younger and more athletic behind Bryce Young.

Well, Anthony Richardson is younger than Dalton (and Young, for that matter) and much more athletic than any Panthers QB since Cam Newton. With Richardson now available in a trade, the Panthers could find their ideal backup.

Remember when he was taken No. 4 behind Bryce Young at 1 in 2023? Well, the Panthers are looking for a young QB to develop behind Young. Richardson would be interesting. https://t.co/bO5qSOsFoK — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 26, 2026

As ESPN insider David Newton noted, he would certainly be an interesting choice. Richardson is more likely to end up somewhere that needs a quarterback to start, like the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Jets. He could still be a starter in the right scenario.

Those teams could take a flyer on him and try to develop him into the franchise QB they've so long sought. The Panthers would probably not be giving him that opportunity. He would likely remain a backup, so they probably would not be the ideal landing spot for his NFL future.

Dan Morgan also mentioned wanting competition at QB, and Richardson could potentially provide that. He's still very raw, but if he and Young both develop into the top-tier QBs they once could have, Richardson's physical abilities might take him over the top.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the game | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Richardson would not cost very much. As of now, he's in bust territory. Even if he's young and raw, there's no way the Indianapolis Colts will get much for him. Since he's a QB and still only 23, they might get a third-round pick at best.

Is that something the Panthers can part with for Richardson? It would be a little steep since they still have bigger holes to fill. But if Richardson costs less than that, it's certainly something Morgan and company should explore.