Carolina Panthers Deservedly Praised for ‘Ridiculous’ Free Agency Signing

It’s an NFL team that is definitely on the upswing. While the Carolina Panthers aren’t moving at the speed of the New England Patriots—who went from 4-13 in 2024 to a Super Bowl appearance this past season—general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales has this program headed in the right direction.

From 2-15 in 2023, to 8-9 and an NFC South title in 2025, progress is being made. However, the franchise headed into this offseason with some priorities.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan was again busy during free agency

The Panthers were looking for help in terms of a pass rusher, linebacker, and a replacement for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. The four-year pro suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina’s 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January, and his status for 2026 remains a major question mark.

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At the start of free agency, Morgan inked former Dolphins’/turned Eagles’ outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. Next up, he signed 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd (3 years, $45 million) away from the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars.

So what about that final spot? Many an NFL mock draft has the Panthers opting for a tackle prospect to fill that hole. In the meantime, Morgan was able to address the issue in free agency, and at an economical price with the signing of former Green Bay Packers' blocker Rasheed Walker.

No matter what you think of Rasheed Walker, getting a tackle that can actually start for 4 million is ridiculous. https://t.co/qaAb2HvvSr — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 19, 2026

T Rasheed Walker was a bargain addition by the Panthers

A seventh-round draft choice in 2022 from Penn State, the 6’6”, 324-pound pro played in only one game his rookie campaign, and since 2023 has made a combined 48 regular-season starts, and four more in the playoffs.

The beauty of the acquisition lies in the fact that Walker comes at a reasonable price and on a one-year deal. The four-year blocker comes off a season in which he was Pro Football Focus’ No. 53 tackle this past season. His 63.0 grade via PFF is the lowest of his brief career.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s obviously nothing to stop Morgan and the Panthers still investing in a tackle prospect. The young newcomer could sit and learn early on from Walker, or perhaps compete for a starting job. That’s assuming that that the team is looking to use the 19th overall selection on the position.

There’s still just over a month before this year’s draft. Meanwhile, the bargain-basement addition of Walker certainly makes things a little easier for this upcoming season.