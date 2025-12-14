Jalen Coker makes bold claim about the Carolina Panthers and their identity

If the Carolina Panthers can win their next two games, they'll win the NFC South and go to the playoffs.

That's the kind of sentence that hasn't been thrown around these parts in a long time. If they're going to defy their recent history and make it happen, the Panthers will need to squeeze all the talent they possibly can out of their roster.

Above all else, they need Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan and another receiver not named Tetairoa McMillan to step up and deliver today.

The best candidate is likely second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker, whose 2025 season has been slowed by another calf injury but is starting to pick up steam, as he scored his first touchdown of the year two weeks ago against the LA Rams.

For his part, Coker says he believes in this team - and that they are and have been a playoff team.

Jalen Coker believes Panthers are a playoff team

With 4 games to go, the #Panthers now control their own destiny



But WR Jalen Coker has been steadfast in his belief that Carolina is and has been a playoff team



Great conversation with @jalencoker ahead of their Week 15 matchup vs. Saints#KeepPounding | @wcnc pic.twitter.com/dxqUKezEaR — Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) December 12, 2025

The last time that the Panthers faced the New Orleans Saints, their offense got shut down after scoring on their opening drive. Coker was held to just three catches for 21 yards, while Bryce Young finished with 124 passing yards and no touchdowns.

The Saints made it happen by loading up to stop Rico Dowdle in the backfield - and you can bet they'll do it again, even though Young has had two of the best games of his career in his last three starts.

