Carolina Panthers Implored to Splurge On Huge Offensive Lineman

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers remade their offensive line. They had the tackles set, but they had to totally reshape the interior, and they spent big to do it.

They signed Damien Lewis to a $53 million deal and added Robert Hunt on a $100 million contract. They kept Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, and Cade Mays around on short-term deals.

Now, Corbett, Christensen, and Mays are free agents. The Panthers need some depth and need a center. According to CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles, the Panthers can spend big yet again on one talented free agent.

Panthers predicted to sign Isaac Seumalo in free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers spend among the most in the NFL on their offensive line. They realized after 2023 that it was key to protecting Bryce Young and opening running lanes for the ground game they rely so heavily on.

In 2025, though there are tons of other holes, CBS Sports insider Zachary Pereles believes they will go after an IOL again. They don't currently have someone who can play center on the roster.

While Seumalo is a guard, he has plenty of experience playing center, which is just like Mays and Corbett. They used both at center and guard, and could do the same with whichever of them they re-sign and Seumalo.

The Houston Texans, who are also in on Cade Mays in free agency, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers were also pegged as landing spots for the Pittsburgh Steelers star. There could be a lot of demand for a strong IOL.

The Panthers certainly have a need, but it might not be their greatest need, especially if they can get Corbett, Mays, and Christensen back on relatively team-friendly deals.

According to Spotrac, among guards, Seumalo is not that expensive. He's projected to sign for over $9 million, which ranks him outside the top 10. David Edwards, Joel Bitonio, and others could be more costly and could have a stronger draw than Seumalo.

If so, the Panthers could end up signing him for a slightly cheaper contract and fill a need without breaking the bank.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers urged to call Bears for huge blockbuster trade

Joe Brady’s Bills hire prompts ‘what if’ questions for Panthers

Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl nod makes Derrick Brown’s snub even worse