Carolina Panthers Land Elite Playmakers in Defense-Centric Mock Draft

Dave Canales’s team has come a long way since he took over a club that finished with two wins in 2023. Yes, the Carolina Panthers have now posted eight consecutive losing seasons dating back to 2018. However, the club’s 8-9 finish this past season was good enough to win a division title.

Obviously, there’s room for growth on both sides of the football. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan prioritized a defensive unit that was much improved from the disaster called 2024.

New mock draft predicts Carolina has defense on its mind

Late last week, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports presented his seven-round mock NFL draft. He had Morgan and the Panthers doing something the franchise hasn’t done since 2021—select a defensive player in the first round.

“Carolina continues stockpiling defensive talent,” explained Edwards. “After signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, the Panthers address the secondary with Aveion Terrell, who has the versatility to play inside or out.”

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Terrell is a name that the Panthers and the rest of the NFC South is familiar with. “Avieon shares the same bloodlines and coverage temperament as his brother, A.J., a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020,” stated NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Avieon Terrell is an athletic, fluid mover with clean transitions and enough speed to stay in phase on most vertical routes.”

Clemson’s Avieon Terrell would bolster the Panthers’ cornerback room

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"He’s most effective in press-man coverage,” added Zierlein, “where he mirrors releases with timing and discipline, staying crowded to the route. He concedes 50/50s to bigger targets at times, but is a constant catch irritant with good technique on all three levels. He can play wide or inside and is willing in run support, but he lacks ideal size. Terrell projects as an early starter thanks to his polish, ball skills and coverage versatility.”

Ironically, that 2021 first-round selection by Carolina was also a cornerback in the form of two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn. He and Mike Jackson make up one of the most effective tandems in the league, and the addition of the former Clemson Tiger would make the Panthers’ secondary formidable indeed.

Bearcats’ LB Jake Golday was a tackling machine in 2025

In the second round, Edwards has Morgan opting for University of Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday. He comes off a season in which he racked up 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, forced one fumble and totaled three passes defensed in only a dozen games with the Bearcats.

Jake Golday is such a fun athlete on tape. 6’4, 240 LB that can move really well in space.



One of the things that I found interesting, and impressive, was how often Cincy utilized him in a big nickel role and how well he held his own out there. pic.twitter.com/fI6rRU7gwt — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) March 18, 2026

With their third-round selection, Edwards goes back to secondary and has Carolina adding University of Arizona safety Genesis Smith. It’s worth noting that Zierlein had some reservations about the former Wildcat.

“Smith offers ball-hawking coverage qualities but has alarming issues as an open-field tackler. He’s instinctive, with the eyes to digest route development while reading the quarterback like a poker player looking for tells. He has average top-end speed but good route recognition and premium ball skills.”

University of Arizona S Genesis Smith has a nose for the football

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Smith is a low-impact run defender and open-field tackler, though,” added Zierlein. “There are too many times he either whiffs or has a tackle broken, allowing a much longer gain. His run defense won’t appeal to some teams, but his ability to read the field and make plays on the football will entice other squads looking for a safety on Day 3.”

In three seasons at Arizona, Smith picked off five passes, totaled four forced fumbles, racked up 14 passes defensed, and recovered three fumbles.

All told, it’s a pretty bold prediction by Edwards. The last time the Panthers used their first three selections on defense was in 2020. Led by first-rounder Derrick Brown, all seven of the team’s picks were used on defensive players.