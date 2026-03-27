Panthers Didn’t Improve as Much as We Thought for One Reason

Dave Canales’s team may have ended the 2025 losing their last three outings, including a hard-fought 34-31 home setback to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card loss. However, the team’s current sideline leader inherited a club that in 2023 finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record.

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South in 2025 albeit with an 8-9 record, however it’s a team that appears to be headed upwards. Canales’s squad shook off a 1-3 start to win seven of their final 13 games, and the franchise’s first division title since 2015.

Panthers given a mediocre ranking for their work in free agency

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL draft is a hair under four weeks away, and the veteran moves continue around the league. Recently, Ben Solak of ESPN broke down every NFL team’s offseason haul, and pointed to what he loved and didn’t love in terms of additions. “I ranked all 32 teams’ free agency performances across signings, re-signings and trade acquisitions. I also tried to take into account departed talent.” In terms of a ranking, the Panthers are a somewhat-disappointing 17th.

Solak did give kudos to the Panthers for the addition of now-former Packers’ tackle Rasheed Walker. “One of the most team-friendly contracts of the 2026 cycle is the one-year, $4 million deal Walker signed with the Panthers (incentives can get it up to $10 million). A multiyear starter at left tackle, Walker is far from a perfect player. He’s far better in pass protection than moving folks in the running game. But a starting tackle is still a starting tackle!”

As for those aforementioned defensive additions, Morgan inked 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $42 million deal. He also added five-year veteran defender Jaelan Phillips via a four-year, $120 million contract. It’s the latter move that Solak doesn’t appear to be totally sold on.

Was the addition of Jaelan Phillips worth that hefty investment?

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“Last offseason, the Panthers thought they had a blockbuster deal in place for an Eagles defensive lineman…then the Patriots swooped in and paid Milton Williams $26 million per year, and the Panthers watched glumly as he played in a Super Bowl for New England. No mistakes this time: Carolina put $30 million per year on the table for Phillips, along with $60 million in full guarantees.”

“The deal is essentially a two-year, $60 million commitment,” added Solak, “so it won’t debilitate the Panthers’ cap if Phillips gets hurt (he has two season-ending injuries in the past three years). The Panthers desperately needed edge-rushing help, and Phillips’ run-defending prowess will make Ejiro Evero’s defensive structure a lot more functional on run downs. But man...that’s a lot of cash.”

Carolina’s pass rush must take some big steps forward in 2026

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 2021 first-round draft choice of the Miami Dolphins, Phillips was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 season. He stayed healthy this past season, playing in a combined 17 regular-season games and the Birds’ playoff clash with the 49ers, and played his best football of the season with Nick Sirianni’s team.

No club in the NFL has amassed fewer sacks (89) since 2023 than the Panthers. This past season, Derrick Brown and rookie Nic Scourton tied for the team lead with a mere five sacks apiece. Carolina’s defense made some strides this past season, but this has obviously been a problem area for far too long.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There appears to be some hesitancy on Solak’s part on whether Phillips can live up to that lofty price tag, and mentions the injuries that limited him to eight games in 2023 and four contests in 2024. It’s safe to say that Morgan and Canales need this very large investment to pay off in a big way.