Next Brian Urlacher in NFL Draft Could Give Panthers’ Elite Defense

With the 2026 NFL draft rapidly approaching, it’s time to do a deeper dive on all of the prospects. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has focused on eight players that apparently gotten enough attention these days. Number six on his list of “under the radar” performers is a linebacker from the University of Cincinnati. He compares his measurables to another noted defender.

A fascinating comparison that may interest Dan Morgan?

Jake Golday 4 bag agility pic.twitter.com/XgOUtLtgOm — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 27, 2026

“Would you like to play a game? One of the following is Brian Urlacher before becoming at Top-10 pick in the 2000 NFL draft. Cincinnati’s Jake Golday is the other,” explained Sobleski.

Player A: 6’4”, 239 pounds, 32-inch arms, 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 1.60-second 10-yard split, 39-inch vertical, 10’5” broad jump, 7.02-second 3-cone, 4.34-second short shuttle.

Player B: 6’4”, 258 pounds, pounds, 33-inch arms, 4.57-second 40-yard dash, 1.62-second 10-yard split, 34-inch vertical, 10’2” broad jump, 6.94-second 3-cone, 4.18-second short shuttle.

“Golday is the first linebacker, and Urlacher is the second,” explained Sobleski. “The comparison isn’t made to presume the incoming prospect will be a Hall of Fame defender or that his skill set is exactly the same as a former high first-round selection. It simply shows the physical profile Golday brings to the table and why NFL evaluators may be more interested in him than the general perception.”

Emerging Jake Golday is a very intriguing defensive prospect

Jake Golday (6’4 237) Cincinnati



+ Ideal size for the position

+ Effective shedding blockers

+ Coverage upside with his length and athleticism (77.5 grade)

+ Blitz timing and pursuit speed

+ Open field tackling

+ 90.6 run defense grade in 2025

+ Work ethic to go from a 190… pic.twitter.com/oBXq8kyfCN — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 24, 2026

“A former Central Arkansas standout who spent two seasons at Cincinnati,” said ESPN’s Field Yates last week, “Golday was an absolute force in 2025. He has impressive size to go along with significant range and versatility.”

“Golday can get downhill and affect the running game,” added Yates, “but sometimes he takes too aggressive of an angle on perimeter runs, while also flashing rush ability from the edge (harkening back to his days as a defensive end at Central Arkansas). Though he doesn't have much on-ball production yet in pass coverage, his natural movement skills suggest it's an area in which he can become a real factor.”

Jake Golday is such a fun athlete on tape. 6’4, 240 LB that can move really well in space.



One of the things that I found interesting, and impressive, was how often Cincy utilized him in a big nickel role and how well he held his own out there. pic.twitter.com/fI6rRU7gwt — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) March 18, 2026

“Golday is a fine prospect in his own right,” added Sobleski. “He registered 105 total tackles and became a First Team All-Big 12 honoree during his final season on campus. He has the athleticism to play sideline to sideline, while even bumping out over the slot. All of these things are reasons why Golday may not make it to the draft’s second day despite being graded as such, even though he’s still getting comfortable at linebacker after starting his collegiate career as a defensive end.”

Could a Cincinnati Bobcat become a Carolina Panther?

This offseason, the Panthers signed 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $42 million deal. Conversely, Christian Rozeboom—who led the team in tackles this past season but had his flaws—went on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

The team still has two-year pro Trevin Wallace on the roster, but injuries have been an issue. Kicking the tires on the former Bobcat could be a worthwhile endeavor for general manager Dan Morgan.