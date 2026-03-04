Is Kyler Murray a Viable Backup for Bryce Young and Panthers?

The Arizona Cardinals plan to release Kyler Murray next week if they can't find a trade partner, which they likely will not with his contract. The Carolina Panthers are in the market for a new backup quarterback.

Murray checks a couple of the boxes GM Dan Morgan has said he's interested in for Bryce Young's new backup. He's athletic, even more so than Young himself, arguably. He's not younger than Young, but he is much younger than Andy Dalton.

Most importantly, though, Murray can make plays with his legs, which is likely the most important aspect Morgan and company are looking for. He would also provide competition, like Morgan wanted. Would Murray be a good backup for Young?

The answer is an obvious yes, although it really doesn't matter. Getting someone who can be a starter in this league and having them as a backup is always a strength (see: Rico Dowdle in 2025). That's especially true for quarterbacks.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) chases down Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, there is zero chance the Panthers sign Murray. There's zero chance Murray takes a backup job. He's still a starting-level QB, and there will be a ton of teams interested in his services. The Panthers will be outbid easily, and they don't have the need to engage in a bidding war.

Murray may have fallen off, but he's still a solid player. The Cardinals may be moving on, but it's highly likely that quite a few NFL teams are chomping at the bit to try to make him the next reclamation project.

Murray is short like Young, so to be totally honest, that would give the Panthers a much easier time transitioning if Young got hurt. The offense wouldn't change very much, because they'd still have a QB with some physical limitations.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, while the Panthers do want some QB competition at backup, they likely do not want someone who might legitimately outplay Young. He's their guy, and they don't want an Anthony Richardson situation on their hands.

Murray is probably too good to be the Panthers' backup. He's probably too good to be any team's backup when a good chunk of the league is still looking for a viable starter. If he were worse, cheaper, or less in-demand, Murray would be perfect for Carolina.

Unfortunately, he's not, so while it would be a fantastic addition on paper, it's not going to happen, nor should it. The Panthers will have to look elsewhere for Young's backup.