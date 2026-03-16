Deebo Samuel to the Carolina Panthers? One NFL Insider Loves the Potential Fit

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan has done a great job this offseason upgrading the defense and finding some nice contributing pieces to the offense. They've yet to make a big splash on the offensive side of the ball but perhaps that's still in the cards.

ESPN NFL insider Mina Kimes picked the Carolina Panthers as the best free agency fit for wide receiver Deebo Samuel during her appearance on SportsCenter on Monday afternoon.

“Obviously, it’s not 2021 anymore, but I actually think in Washington, you saw he still has the ability to get you yards after the catch. And when I look at this Panthers receiving group — Tet McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette — you see guys who can win downfield. I feel Bryce Young could benefit from having an underneath option. Deebo can add, of course, to the run game, which I think has to be an important part of that offense moving forward. Can’t imagine it would cost a lot of money, but the Panthers do have the cap space to get this done.”

How Samuel would help the passing game

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As Mina mentioned, the Panthers have a lot of the same body types at receiver — big, physical guys who tower over most corners they line up across from. They didn't have that slice you and dice you threat in the underneath or intermediate game in 2025, and that option still does not exist as of right now. Samuel would fix that immediately. This past season, he totaled 466 yards after the catch, which is 197 more than the Panthers' top receiver in that category, Tetairoa McMillan, who was behind a pair of running backs in Rico Dowdle (350) and Chuba Hubbard (291).

Another threat for the Panthers' backfield

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Samuel is never going to be the bell cow, nor is he going to be a team's No. 2 running back. If that's the case, then there are some serious issues with your team or injury luck. But over his seven-year career, he's averaged 31 rushing attempts per season. It adds an extra wrinkle for new play-caller Brad Idzik, who is having to replace the production of Rico Dowdle, which may have to be done in in the aggregate.

Unlocking Xavier Legette?

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To say Legette has been a disappointment through the first two years of his career would be an understatement. He's combined for 860 yards and seven touchdowns on 84 receptions, catching just 56.8% of passes thrown in his direction. Having a younger veteran in the room, especially one that he's close with in Samuel, could go a long way in elevating his play.