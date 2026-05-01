Why the Carolina Panthers Could Totally Bust on Offense in 2026

In a recent ranking of NFL offenses, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report wasn’t particularly high on the Carolina Panthers. He points out that Dave Canales’s team finished 27th in the league in total yards per game this past season. Ironically, the Panthers were 27th in the NFL in scoring in 2025.

All told, Carolina’s offensive produced 33 touchdowns, nine on the ground and 24 through the air. When it was all said and done, Gagnon has the Panthers ranked (you guessed it) at No. 27.

As for the positives, the B/R writer spoke about three-year quarterback Bryce Young finishing strong, with he and 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan possibly taking “another leap forward in 2026.” Gagnon also pointed out that the Panthers did some work in terms of reinforcing their pass-protection.

Carolina’s offensive line bears watching this season

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Then there was the down side. “A lack of continuity with the line could still be problematic,” explained Gagnon, “and Young was still the league's seventh-lowest-rated qualified passer in 2025. He has not completely shed the bust label, and now he's lost a 1,000-yard back. The floor is quite low here.”

In last season’s 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a ruptured patellar tendon. His 2026 season and his future are very much up in the air as he remains on the mend. Hence, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan signed one-time Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year contract this offseason. Last week, he used the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft on University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.

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There also some upheaval at the pivot. The three men who combined to handle center duties for Canales’s club the past two seasons are all now elsewhere. Cade Mays signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, Austin Corbett shuffled off to Buffalo, and Brady Christensen is a free agent.

Morgan addressed this area as well via free agency and the draft as well. He brought on four-year pro Luke Fortner, late of the New Orleans Saints, and grabbed Kansas State’s Sam Hecht last Saturday in the fifth round. As for that aforementioned loss of a 1,000-yard running back, Rico Dowdle signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young had his ups and downs in 2025

Finally, despite throwing for 3,011 yards and 23 scores, inconsistency was a big part of Young’s performance in 2025. He struggled early in games far too many times, and his 15 turnovers in 16 regular-season games was a bit disturbing. Young was also picked off once in the playoff loss to Sean McVay’s club.

In 2024, Pro Football Focus ranked Carolina’s offensive line as the No. 8 unit in the league. Due to numerous factor, it slipped to 20th this past season.

Panthers' running back room still has plenty of talent

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Still, while losing Dowdle was somewhat disappointing, it wasn’t totally unexpected. Of course, the team still employs Chuba Hubbard, who ran for a career-high 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Jonathon Brooks appears healthy and Morgan added AJ Dillon in free agency. Along with McMillan, Young has emerging wideout Jalen Coker and the Panthers used a third-round pick last week on Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee).

Keep in mind that there was also one other big change. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will take over the play-calling duties this season in place of Canales. If all the pieces come together, this could not only be a very potent attack but a much-improved offense as well. However, what happens if they don’t?